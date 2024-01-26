The autopsy results are in on Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign: Dead On Arrival

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives at a campaign event in New Hampshire on Jan. 17. He quit the race for the GOP presidential nomination Jan. 21.

Does anyone of sound mind and body believe Gov. Ron DeSantis ever had a chance at the national level? The guy has a likability rating of a creepy uncle.

His fake smile, or smirk, is irritating.

Heck, even turncoat Charlie Crist schooled DeSantis during the only gubernatorial debate in 2022.

Look, a candidate who wants to take his “Florida Miracle” national first must understand that few people in the country take Florida governance as being a serious exercise in democracy. Want proof?

In a recent poll conducted by the McClatchy news service, the good people of Iowa and New Hampshire rated “woke and cultural issues” dead last in importance of leading the nation. In fact, those good folks pretty much affirmed they thought the whole idea is nonsense.

So much for the credibility of the “Florida Miracle” and the DeSantis followers.

Ron is back where he started, surrounded by those just as lost as he is. Good riddance.

Robert O’Brien, Holmes Beach

Nation rejects governor’s Florida platform

Florida voters take heed:

Voters in the Iowa caucuses overwhelmingly rejected the platform of Gov. Ron "Desanctimonious" DeSantis (and also his platform boots). Woke, "Don't Say Gay," book banning, controlling Disney, transgender bathrooms, etc., were not issues of priority to them.

Maybe Florida voters will wake up and see that the insurance crisis, Medicaid expansion and taxes are among the top priority issues that politicians in this state have failed to address.

Instead, they spin their wheels on the failed Desanctimonious platform.

Florida is not “where woke comes to die,” as the governor said. But it is where DeSantis has been sent back by primary voters after the death of his presidential campaign.

Kevin Kidd, Sarasota

After loss, expect more draconian laws

When the history of the 2024 presidential campaign is written, I am sure there will be at least a footnote regarding the campaign Gov. Ron DeSantis ran.

It will credit him with running one of the worst, if not the worst, campaign in modern political history. It was a total waste of time, resources and money.

My excitement at DeSantis' demise is tempered by the fact that he will return to Florida as a bitter and defeated loser and take his anger out on the state's residents by pushing even more draconian laws.

Particularly galling to me was DeSantis' speech ending his campaign; he had to get in one last shot at Dr. Anthony Fauci. Here is a man who has devoted his entire life to protecting the health of the citizens of the United States, starting while DeSantis was still in diapers.

DeSantis chose an unqualified quack – who also peddles conspiracy theories – to serve as Florida's surgeon general. In addition, there have been 90,000-plus COVID deaths in Florida. Both of these realities attest to the fact that neither DeSantis nor the surgeon general is qualified to comment on anyone else’s action or make any medical decisions themselves.

DeSantis’ ongoing disparaging comments about Fauci, a great public servant, are disgusting and despicable.

Felton Marans, Lakewood Ranch

Don’t let DeSantis destroy state

The role of government is to protect, defend, encourage and help all of its citizens.

Government’s role is not to tell citizens:

What religion to believe.

What concealed weapons to carry without a license or training.

What books they and their children can read.

What nicknames their kids should be called.

What bathrooms they can use.

What schools they should attend.

What history lessons children can be taught (for example, teaching that slavery was a "valuable job-training opportunity" for the Black community).

Furthermore, the role of government is not to exclude certain specific groups like the LGBTQ+ community from much-needed social and health services.

Government shouldn’t limit specific health care options for women in their private lives, nor should government be threatening physicians with lawsuits and incarceration for providing those services.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has returned to Florida after his failed bid for president, wants the state to be his personal fiefdom – and he wants to act like he's a dictator.

Please don’t let DeSantis use these tenets to destroy the Florida grew up in during the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s!

Colin Moore, Venice

Governor too dull to replace Trump

After a gutless campaign destined to fail, Gov. Ron DeSantis is now back in the Sunshine State.

How can you hope to win when you can’t speak clearly and directly about the dramatic faults of your main competitor, or fire back at the insults and lies thrown your way?

President Donald Trump stands behind gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis at a Pensacola rally in 2018. DeSantis returned the favor, supporting Trump until he decided to run for president himself. Now that DeSantis has dropped out, he is backing Trump once again.

DeSantis wasn't running against President Joe Biden. But his hope that former President Donald Trump's supporters would see him as capable of achieving conservative goals, without the drama and bureaucratic incompetence, was hopeless from the start.

Chaos and drama are why they love Trump.

Bruce Robinson, Sarasota

