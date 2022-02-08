Autopsy results shed no light on how Athens man ended up dead in Middle Oconee River

How an Athens man ended up dead in the Middle Oconee River remains a mystery as the autopsy results released Monday didn’t provide a clear cause of death.

Quavian J. Culver’s body was pulled from the river on Jan. 14, but the autopsy showed there was no bodily trauma prior to Culver's death and due to the extended decomposition, the cause of death is undetermined, according to Athens-Clarke Coroner Sonny Wilson.

Wilson and Athens-Clarke police said Monday there is no evidence of foul play.

Culver, 27, the father of three children, lived on Spring Valley Road with his girlfriend and was reported missing by her and his mother on Dec. 18, five days after he was last seen Dec. 13 on surveillance video taken at The Flats apartments on Sycamore Drive, according to police reports.

Culver’s body was found 1.5 miles south of The Flats, an apartment complex near the river.

Police detectives don't know how or why Culver ended up in the river, according to Barnett.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Autopsy on Athens GA man found in river fails to reveal cause of death