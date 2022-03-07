Autopsy reveals new details in brutal slaying of Robertson County deputy Savanna Puckett

A Middle Tennessee sheriff's deputy found dead in her burning home this year died a brutal death, autopsy results released Monday reveal.

Savanna Puckett, a four-year veteran with the Robertson County Sheriff's Office, died on Jan. 23 as a result of multiple gunshot wounds to most of her body, Assistant Medical Examiner David Zimmerman wrote in the woman's nine-page autopsy.

Puckett, a 22-year-old patrol deputy from Springfield, was pronounced dead at 6:03 p.m.

An autopsy shows Puckett was shot eight times: In the head, right arm and right breast, left breast, left forearm and left hand. She was also shot three times in the back, Zimmerman said.

She also suffered superficial burns on her toes and feet, Zimmerman found.

Additional injuries included cuts and abrasions to her nose, left breast and left leg.

Zimmerman ruled Puckett's death a homicide.

On the day of her death, a deputy went to check on Puckett about 5 p.m. when the patrol deputy did not report for her shift and found her on Highway 41 engulfed in flames. The deputy was not able to make it inside due to the extent of the fire.

A firefighter found Puckett's body on the bedroom floor of her home under a blanket with blood her face, according to information from her autopsy as well as other law enforcement reports.

Firefighters removed Puckett's body from the home through a window while the fire was still being extinguished and soon learned she had been shot.

James Jackson Conn, 27, was arrested the day after Puckett was found following an hours-long standoff with authorities at his Odom Court home in Smyrna.

Conn, Puckett's ex-boyfriend, was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated arson in her death. He remained jailed without bond in Robertson County Monday.

Last month, following an hours long preliminary hearing, a judge found enough evidence to bind both felony charges over to a grand jury.

The case is slated to be presented to a grand jury for indictment later this month, a prosecutor said Monday.

Days before her death, Puckett asked for an officer to come to her home because Conn shown up uninvited, testimony revealed. They had been dating since late October.

"He was told to stay away from my house," Puckett says in a call to Robertson County Dispatch, recorded at 8:25 p.m. on Jan. 19.

Robertson County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Megan Ketchum testified she was the person Puckett called that morning after she saw a vehicle in her driveway. She seemed scared, Ketchum testified.

She said Puckett had a service weapon for protection, but she gave her friend an additional Glock 22 .40 caliber service weapon.

Puckett's service weapon was found on the scene in her holster, but the back up weapon, given to Puckett by Ketchum, was not found at the scene, officials said.

But a .40 caliber casing cartridge was found at the scene, according to reports.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Fire Investigator Russel Robinson testified the fire was intentional.

“You could see a liquid stain on the carpet," Robinson said referring to the lighter fluid.

At the scene, Matthew Vogle with the Springfield Fire Department said he discovered a white bottle that looked as if it had been squeezed. It was later discovered that there was a can of lighter fluid and tiki torch fluid on the floor inside the house with fingerprints matched to Conn, officials said.

