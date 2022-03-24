Autopsy reveals Jason Walker was shot 4 times, including shot to head and back

Demonstrators march through downtown Fayetteville during a Justice for Jason Walker demonstration on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Jason Walker, 37, was shot and killed on Saturday by an off-duty Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputy.

A Fayetteville man gunned down in front of his family home by an off-duty Cumberland County deputy in January was shot at least four times including a gunshot to the right side of his head and a shot to his back, according to an autopsy report released Thursday.

Jason Alexander Walker, 37, was killed in a confrontation with sheriff's Lt. Jeffery Hash on Jan. 8. Hash was off duty and driving with his wife and daughter past Walker's Bingham Drive home when he claimed Walker jumped onto the hood of his pickup truck and busted the windshield. Hash's version of events matched those of Walker's own father who was captured on police body camera telling an officer that he witnessed his son jump on the truck and saw Hash get out and shoot him.

According to the autopsy, Walker sustained:

a penetrating gunshot wound of the head and neck with a hollow-point bullet recovered from his spine;

a penetrating gunshot wound of the torso with the hollow-point bullet recovered from to the back;

a perforating gunshot wound to the left upper back that exited his left lower back;

and a perforating gunshot wound that entered and exited his left thigh.

The manner of death is determined to be homicide, the report states.

"Based on the autopsy findings and circumstances surrounding the death, as currently understood, the cause of death is listed as multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of death is classified as homicide," the report concludes.

Toxicology testing found Walker's blood contained only traces of nicotine, caffeine and medicinal levels of diphenhydramine, an ingredient most commonly found in allergy medication.

"No alcohol or common drugs of abuse were detected," according to the report.

Walker's killing has sparked outrage that Hash was not arrested or even disarmed at the scene.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, in the wake of the killing he was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

A probe into the shooting is being conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation. Any prosecution in the case has been turned over to the the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys.

