Autopsy ruled a South Side woman died of strangulation, death ruled a homicide

The death of a 30-year-old woman found unresponsive in Chicago’s East Chatham neighborhood was ruled a homicide after an autopsy found she died of strangulation, officials said.

The woman, identified as Sierra Jamison, was discovered shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 7800 block of South Indiana Avenue where she also lived, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office and police. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

An autopsy Tuesday revealed Jamison died of strangulation, and her death was ruled a homicide.