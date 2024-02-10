Autopsy: Sauk Village infant dies of abuse

A 5-day-old infant girl died of abuse-inflicted injuries in south suburban Sauk Village, according to an autopsy performed Friday.

Kenzie Taylor, of Sauk Village, died Thursday at Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The autopsy found that the infant died of multiple injuries related to child abuse, the medical examiner’s office said.

A representative from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services said the department had not been involved in Kenzie’s life.

Sauk Village police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.