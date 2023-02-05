Autopsy says Berlin man died of multiple gunshot wounds

Feb. 5—A 40-year-old Berlin man died of multiple gunshot wounds Friday morning at 568 Sullivan St. in Berlin, according to the state Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie Duval.

The autopsy results for Christopher Veliz list his death as homicide, according to a news release.

Nomar Ramos-Rivera, 44, of Berlin, was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, according to the Attorney General's Office.

The Attorney General's Office said in a statement Friday that police responded to multiple reports of gunshots at 568 Sullivan St. around 8:15 a.m. Police said they found Veliz outside the building, with apparent gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Ramos-Rivera is accused of recklessly causing Veliz's death by shooting him with a firearm and is also accused of recklessly firing a firearm into a nearby vehicle with two people inside.

The AG has previously said the shooting remains under investigation, but now says it appears the incident started as a dispute between neighbors.

An arraignment will be held in the Coos County Superior Court. A hearing date has not yet been assigned.