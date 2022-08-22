Autopsy shows Columbus infant’s death in 2021 was a homicide, coroner says

Investigators probing the 2021 death of a Columbus infant have decided he died from head trauma, the Muscogee County Coroner said Friday.

Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the child as 4-month-old Jamason Jenkins, who died on Oct. 16 last year after being taken to to Children’s Scottish Rite Hospital in Atlanta. The child was injured in a home on Aster Avenue in Columbus, Bryan said.

An autopsy report from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime laboratory in Decatur has labeled the child’s manner of death as homicide, the coroner said, with the specific cause listed as hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy, defined as dysfunction resulting from a lack of blood flow and oxygen to the brain.

Columbus police are investigating, he said.