Autopsy shows Hudson mom died of blunt-force trauma

Jul. 10—The Hudson woman allegedly killed by her son at her home in Hudson last week died of blunt-force trauma to the head, chest, and abdomen, the Attorney General's Office said Monday.

Christine DeGiacomo, 57, died by homicide, an autopsy performed by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg showed.

Grant DeGiacomo, 26, is being held without bail at Hillsborough County House of Corrections on a second-degree murder charge in the killing, authorities said. The Hudson man waived his arraignment on Friday.

Hudson police responded to a report of a disturbance at a home at 35 Shoal Creek Road at 9:44 p.m. Wednesday and found a woman, later identified as Christine DeGiacomo, with a "traumatic injury," according to a news release from the Attorney General's Office.

The victim was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead, officials said.

On Jan. 3, 2020, police were called to the same address just after 11 p.m. after a family member reported DeGiacomo was intoxicated and discharged a firearm in the home, according to a police affidavit. He was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

"Grant stated he accidentally shot a round from his pistol through the wall," the affidavit read.

Police found a bullet hole in DeGiacomo's bedroom and then into an interior hallway wall. The wall was shared with a unit next door, but the neighbors told police they did not hear anything.

"The bullet was stuck in the drywall however did not penetrate into unit #34," the affidavit reads.

He pleaded guilty on Aug. 25, 2020, and had a year of jail time suspended. He was ordered not to possess a firearm and comply with follow-up treatment recommendations. He was allowed to visit or reside with his mother, Christine DeGiacomo, according to court records.