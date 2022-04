NBC

Julia Roberts is shutting down rumor after rumor! The 54-year-old actress recently spoke with "The New York Times," and got candid about her iconic smile. She also spoke about not being a part of a rom-com for almost 20 years, shutting down the rumors that she doesn't want to do them. "If I had read something that I thought was that 'Notting Hill' level of writing or 'My Best Friend's Wedding' level of madcap fun, I would do it," she explained.