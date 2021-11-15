Autopsy shows prisoner died by suicide

Nov. 15—A prisoner at New Hampshire State Men's Prison in Concord died by suicide, an autopsy report shows.

An autopsy performed by Chief Medical Examiner Jennie Duval ruled the death of Lawrence Pilla a suicide caused by hanging, New Hampshire Department of Corrections officials announced Tuesday.

The department first announced his death on Nov. 9.

Pilla, who was 61, was convicted of multiple counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault over five years against a teenage girl known to him, and was serving a sentence of 20 to 60 years.

Pilla turned himself in to Dover police on Oct. 29, 2020 after police obtained a warrant for his arrest.