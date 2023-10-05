Autopsy shows UNC professor killed in campus shooting was shot multiple times

The autopsy for the UNC professor who was killed on campus in August shows he was shot multiple times.

According to the report, Dr. Zijie Yan of the Applied Physical Sciences department sustained multiple gunshot entrance and exit wounds.

The report also states that nine 9-mm cartridge casings were found in Yan’s office in Caudill Labs after the Aug. 28 shooting that sent the school into lockdown.

Tailei Qi, a student of Yan’s, has been arrested and charged with murder and possession of a firearm on educational property in connection to the shooting.