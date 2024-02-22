Autopsy: Suspect killed in 2023 Wilmington crime spree shot 12 times on Market Street

In August 2023, a two-day crime spree unfolded in Wilmington, culminating in a fatal shooting between law enforcement and the suspect on Market Street.

The recently released autopsy and investigation report for William Brent Gilmore sheds greater light onto the details of the incident and the suspect's background.

Gilmore was believed to be involved in four separate incidents of gunfire occurring in the Wilmington area between Aug. 17 and Aug. 18, according to the investigation report from the medical examiner performed at East Carolina University's Brody School of Medicine.

On the day of the fatal shooting, Gilmore tried to flee in his vehicle from a residential property at Wrightsville Beach after failing to kidnap a woman, according to the report. Gilmore attempted to outrun law enforcement, causing multiple vehicle collisions before exiting his vehicle and attempting to flee on foot.

Gilmore shot multiple times at law enforcement before officers returned fire. After resuscitative efforts, Gilmore was pronounced dead by EMS. At least 30 shell casings were found around the area of the scene.

The autopsy details Gilmore was shot 12 times, causing a total of 17 perforating, penetrating, and grazing gunshot wounds on Gilmore's body.

Gilmore was 35 at the time of death with a history of depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety, antisocial personality disorder, and substance abuse, according to the investigation report.

According to the toxicology report, there are no indications that drugs and alcohol were a factor in Gilmore's death.

