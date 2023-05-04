Autopsy of Tyre Nichols reveals brain injuries following Memphis police beating

The official autopsy of Tyre Nichols showed that he “died of brain injuries from blunt force trauma” following a brutal beating by Memphis, Tenn., cops according to the district attorney’s office.

It also revealed that at the time of Nichols’ death, he had a blood alcohol level of .049, which is “well less than the legal limit to drive,” said the DA’s office, despite first responders telling Nichols’ mother her son had been driving drunk and high.

Nichols’ mother never believed her son was inebriated on the night of the incident, ABC News reported.

The official autopsy is set to be released to the public soon.

Nichols, 29, lost his life three days after he was beaten by police during a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Footage of the incident showed the officers repeatedly striking him.

The seven officers involved in the arrest have been fired by from the Memphis Police Department, five of them charged with second-degree murder.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said Tuesday that the autopsy is not yet complete, but once it is, his office expects that the findings will confirm Nichols “died as a result of the injuries sustained in the beating.”

Nichols’ family had a preliminary independent autopsy done in January, which showed extensive bleeding presumably caused by the beating.

The attorneys who represent the family said Wednesday that the new autopsy’s report is “highly consistent with our own reporting back in January of this year.”

“We know now what we knew then. Tyre Nichols died from blunt force trauma and the manner of death was homicide,” said attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, in a statement. “The official autopsy report further propels our commitment to seeking justice for this senseless tragedy.”