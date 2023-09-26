Autopsy: Victim died from multiple gunshot wounds

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — George Derment Jr. died from multiple gunshot wounds, and his death officially is a homicide, Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said in a news release on Monday after a pathologist performed Derment's autopsy.

The preliminary autopsy results are pending toxicology reports, according to Costello.

Derment was in a southbound Nissan stopped in the middle of the 1100 block of North 12th Street about 1:25 a.m. Saturday, when police said that Wallace Smith III shot at Derment, striking the driver's door several times, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.

Neighbors said they heard between eight and 10 shots.

Smith was inside his northbound BMW parked in front of the alley when the shots were fired, neighbors said.

Police arrived on the scene seconds after the shots were fired, neighbors said, and Smith was outside of his car with his hands up.

Smith, 43, is incarcerated without bond pending formal charges, which are expected on Wednesday.

Police said in a news release there was an altercation between Smith and Derment, but neighbors who heard the shooting did not hear anyone yelling or fighting before the shooting. Police did not elaborate on what sort of altercation there might have been.

