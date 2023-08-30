Autopsy: Woman found dead at Hegewisch industrial area died from assault

A woman who was found dead in an industrial area in the Hegewisch neighborhood died as the result of a violent assault, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The unresponsive woman’s body was discovered around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of E. 130th Street, according to Chicago police. The woman was unidentified, but believed to be between 30 and 45 years old, police said.

An autopsy performed Wednesday found that the woman died of multiple injuries in an assault and her death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

Police offered no other details on case as detectives continued their investigation. No arrests had been made.

The area where the body was found is an industrial area sandwiched between the Calumet River and the Bishop Ford Expressway. The woman’s body was near a packaging company and a trucking yard. Officials at the packaging company couldn’t be reached for comment.