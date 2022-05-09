Autopsy: Woman found in SUV in South Bend, Indiana with infant still alive died of gunshot

SOUTH BEND — An Elkhart woman found dead in a vehicle in South Bend last month was killed by a gunshot wound, according to autopsy results.

Alexis Morales, 27, was found dead April 19 and her 5-month-old son, Messiah Morales, was found alive in the vehicle with her, after they had been reported missing after being last seen April 12. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Alexis Morales

Messiah's condition was not available, according to a statement Monday from a South Bend Police spokeswoman.

Police are continuing their work, the spokeswoman said, with Indiana Department of Child Services officials, in the investigation of the incident.

Related: Death of missing Elkhart woman, 27, considered homicide, infant son still hospitalized

On April 19, South Bend police responded to a driveway on a vacant property in the area of 400 South Bendix Street after a silver BMW was found that matched descriptions of the last vehicle the two were seen in.

First responders who discovered the SUV and found Messiah Morales inside the vehicle rushed him to Memorial Hospital.

The case is being investigated by the South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit. The investigation actually began with a missing persons case when the woman's family reported the pair missing to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.

The mother and son pair lived in Elkhart but were last seen near Howard Street in South Bend on the evening of April 12.

Email South Bend Tribune reporter Greg Swiercz at gswiercz@gannett.com.

South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski, center, speaks last month on the homicide investigation of Alexis Morales, the 27-year-old who was found dead in an SUV in South Bend. Her 5-month-old child was found alive and was being treated at Memorial Hospital.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Alexis Morales, who was found dead in South Bend, died of gunshot