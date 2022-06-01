Autopsy yields no conclusive answers to jail inmate's death

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Juan Antonio Aponte-Arnz's death Tuesday morning in the Tippecanoe County Jail remains a mystery.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate there were no signs of significant trauma, no signs of a struggle or defensive wounds, Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said of Wednesday morning's autopsy.

There also was no sign of natural disease, she noted.

The cause and manner of Aponte-Arnz's death are pending the toxicology report, which will determine if he had any controlled substances in his blood.

Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office called in the Indiana State Police to investigate Aponte-Arnz's death after he was found unresponsive about 2 a.m. Tuesday in a holding cell inside the jail, where he'd been booked into about 6 a.m. Sunday.

About 3 a.m. Sunday, Lafayette police received a report of a man lying unresponsive in the area of 14th and Salem streets, Lafayette police said. That man was Aponte-Arnz.

Police call for an ambulance, which rushed Aponte-Arnz to IU Health Arnett, according to police and police bulletins.

About 5 a.m. Sunday, the hospital medically cleared Aponte-Arnz for release, and Lafayette police arrested him on two Huntington County warrants for failure to pay his court costs and fines for two felony drug cases.

Roughly 44 hours after he was incarcerated, a jail officers noticed Aponte-Arnz unresponsive in a holding cell that he shared with two other inmates, according to Indiana State Police.

Officers and EMS personnel unsuccessfully worked to revive Aponte-Arnz, who was pronounced dead inside his holding cell, according to Indiana State Police.

