Autoscope Technologies Corporation's (NASDAQ:AATC) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

Most readers would already know that Autoscope Technologies' (NASDAQ:AATC) stock increased by 5.8% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Autoscope Technologies' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Autoscope Technologies is:

12% = US$2.3m ÷ US$20m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.12.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Autoscope Technologies' Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

At first glance, Autoscope Technologies seems to have a decent ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 13% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 19% seen over the past five years by Autoscope Technologies.

Next, on comparing Autoscope Technologies' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 16% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Autoscope Technologies is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Autoscope Technologies Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 53% (or a retention ratio of 47%) for Autoscope Technologies suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

While Autoscope Technologies has been growing its earnings, it only recently started to pay dividends which likely means that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Autoscope Technologies' performance has been quite good. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Autoscope Technologies' past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

