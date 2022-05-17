Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.12

Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) will pay a dividend of US$0.12 on the 30th of May. This means the annual payment is 8.3% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Autoscope Technologies' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last dividend made up quite a large portion of free cash flows, and this was made worse by the lack of free cash flows. We think that this practice can make the dividend quite risky in the future.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 25.7% if the company continues along the path it has been on recently. If the dividend continues growing along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 90%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

Autoscope Technologies Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It's not possible for us to make a backward looking judgement just based on a short payment history. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

Autoscope Technologies' Dividend Might Lack Growth

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Autoscope Technologies has impressed us by growing EPS at 26% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing nicely, but the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends. This might be sustainable, but we wonder why Autoscope Technologies is not retaining those earnings to reinvest in growth.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Autoscope Technologies' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. In general, the distributions are a little bit higher than we would like, but we can't ignore the fact the quickly growing earnings gives this stock great potential in the future. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Autoscope Technologies that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

