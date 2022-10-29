Autosports Group (ASX:ASG) Is Increasing Its Dividend To A$0.09

Autosports Group Limited's (ASX:ASG) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to A$0.09 on 15th of November. This makes the dividend yield 8.6%, which is above the industry average.

Autosports Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Autosports Group's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 3.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 74%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Autosports Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that Autosports Group has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. Since 2017, the annual payment back then was A$0.046, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$0.18. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 31% over that duration. Autosports Group has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Autosports Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 21% per year over the past five years. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that Autosports Group could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

Autosports Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, Autosports Group has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about. Is Autosports Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

