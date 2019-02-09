Is Autosports Group Limited’s (ASX:ASG) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

While small-cap stocks, such as Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG) with its market cap of AU$190m, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Companies operating in the Specialty Retail industry facing headwinds from current disruption, even ones that are profitable, are more likely to be higher risk. Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is vital. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. However, this commentary is still very high-level, so I suggest you dig deeper yourself into ASG here.

How does ASG’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

ASG has built up its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from AU$311m to AU$480m , which accounts for long term debt. With this growth in debt, ASG’s cash and short-term investments stands at AU$17m , ready to deploy into the business. On top of this, ASG has produced AU$46m in operating cash flow during the same period of time, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 9.6%, meaning that ASG’s debt is not appropriately covered by operating cash. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In ASG’s case, it is able to generate 0.096x cash from its debt capital.

Can ASG meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

At the current liabilities level of AU$511m, it seems that the business may not have an easy time meeting these commitments with a current assets level of AU$476m, leading to a current ratio of 0.93x.

ASX:ASG Historical Debt February 9th 19 More

Does ASG face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 96%, ASG can be considered as an above-average leveraged company. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. No matter how high the company’s debt, if it can easily cover the interest payments, it’s considered to be efficient with its use of excess leverage. A company generating earnings after interest and tax at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In ASG’s case, the ratio of 3.93x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that debtors may be willing to loan the company more money, giving ASG ample headroom to grow its debt facilities.

Next Steps:

Although ASG’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet debt obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. Though its lack of liquidity raises questions over current asset management practices for the small-cap. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how ASG has been performing in the past. You should continue to research Autosports Group to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

