Autosports Group's (ASX:ASG) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of A$0.09 on the 15th of November, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This will take the annual payment to 8.8% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Autosports Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Based on the last payment, Autosports Group was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 3.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 74%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Autosports Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Autosports Group has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 5 years was A$0.046 in 2017, and the most recent fiscal year payment was A$0.18. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 31% per annum over that time. Autosports Group has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. We are encouraged to see that Autosports Group has grown earnings per share at 21% per year over the past five years. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that Autosports Group could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

We Really Like Autosports Group's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Autosports Group (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

