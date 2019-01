FILE PHOTO: A policeman arrives at the toll-road operator Autostrade per l'Italia's headquarters in Rome, Italy August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

MILAN (Reuters) - Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) has agreed to pay for the reconstruction of the collapsed Genoa bridge, Italy's Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said on Twitter.

ASPI, a unit of Italy's infrastructure group Atlantia <ATL.MI>, is ready to pay up to 439 million euros ($504 million) for the bridge to be rebuilt, two sources told Reuters.





(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Giulio Piovaccari)