AutotopiaLA Shows Off Its Many Boosted Muscle Cars

Just like how Joker exclaimed about all of Batman’s wonderful toys, Shawn Davis of AutotopiaLA gets to play with some of the coolest machines around. His connections to Southern California car culture and beyond give him access to plenty of amazing builds. However, some of the most epic he’s ever profiled are of course American muscle cars. And a fair number of them either sport of supercharger or turbo setup.

That’s the whole point of the included video, which is like a highlight reel of the best supercharged and turbocharged muscle cars AutotopiaLA has profiled in the past. There are Chevelles, Hellcat-swapped classic Mopars, LS-swapped C10s, and even a Buick Regal Turbo thrown into the mix. You get to see plenty of burnouts and hear the force-fed motors really roar.

Ford fans might want to give up on the video early since it’s dominated by GM and Mopar cars. However, at 7:55 there’s a very good reason to celebrate the Blue Oval and its motorsports history, so skip to there if you must. And there are a couple more, so don’t give up after that one.

We’re sure AutotopiaLA will have plenty more amazing boosted American muscle cars on for some time. Since this is one of our favorite YouTube channels, here’s to hoping Shawn keeps the ball rolling for many more years.

There’s always the age-old debate about which is better, a supercharger or turbo(s). People will sit around and pile into online forums to argue this one until the cows come home. What it all boils down to is preference since superchargers and turbos have their benefits and drawbacks. It even comes down to the specific applications and setups, if we’re being completely honest. But others want to talk in broad generalisms while arguing emotions, the thing facts don’t really care about.

On that note, we’ll let you watch the highlight video of the best boosted muscle cars on AutotopiaLA.

