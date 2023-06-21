Autotrader named the top 10 EVs of 2023 — and none are Teslas
Car listings platform Autotrader released its top 10 electric vehicles for 2023.
EVs from brands like BMW, Ford, Hyundai, and Rivian made the cut this year.
Notably missing from the list was Tesla.
Autotrader, an online car shopping resource, released its list of this year's best EVs on Wednesday — and while brands like BMW, Hyundai, Ford, and more made the list, Elon Musk's company was notably missing.
The list includes only pure electric vehicles and does not feature any hybrids, plug-ins, or hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles. Vehicles had to be from the 2023 model-year and be priced at less than $100,000.
Given that some startup vehicles were assessed, another criteria was added: The vehicle had to be available for purchase in at least 15 states (many EV startups utilize a direct-to-consumer model that could limit the number of states where they're currently legally allowed to operate and sell).
Here's the full list, in alphabetical order.
2023 BMW i4
Starting price: $52,000
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning
Starting price: $59,974
2023 Genesis Electrified G80
Starting price: $79,825
2023 Genesis GV60
Starting price: $59,290
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5
Starting price: $41,450
2023 Kia EV6
Starting price: $42,600
2023 Lucid Air
Starting price: $87,400
2023 Nissan Ariya
Starting price: $43,190
2023 Porsche Taycan
Starting price: $90,900
2023 Rivian R1T
Starting price: $73,000
