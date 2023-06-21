Autotrader named the top 10 EVs of 2023 — and none are Teslas

Three of Autotrader's top EVs for 2023. Porsche; Nissan; Genesis

Car listings platform Autotrader released its top 10 electric vehicles for 2023.

EVs from brands like BMW, Ford, Hyundai, and Rivian made the cut this year.

Notably missing from the list was Tesla.

Autotrader, an online car shopping resource, released its list of this year's best EVs on Wednesday — and while brands like BMW, Hyundai, Ford, and more made the list, Elon Musk's company was notably missing.

The list includes only pure electric vehicles and does not feature any hybrids, plug-ins, or hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles. Vehicles had to be from the 2023 model-year and be priced at less than $100,000.

Given that some startup vehicles were assessed, another criteria was added: The vehicle had to be available for purchase in at least 15 states (many EV startups utilize a direct-to-consumer model that could limit the number of states where they're currently legally allowed to operate and sell).

Here's the full list, in alphabetical order.

2023 BMW i4

The BMW i4. BMW

Starting price: $52,000

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning

The 2022 F-150 Lightning XLT camping. Ford

Starting price: $59,974

2023 Genesis Electrified G80

The 2023 Genesis Electrified G80. Genesis

Starting price: $79,825

2023 Genesis GV60

The 2023 Genesis GV60. Genesis

Starting price: $59,290

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5

The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5. Hyundai

Starting price: $41,450

2023 Kia EV6

The 2023 Kia EV6 GT. Tim Levin/Insider

Starting price: $42,600

2023 Lucid Air

The Lucid Air. Lucid

Starting price: $87,400

2023 Nissan Ariya

The 2023 Nissan Ariya. Nissan

Starting price: $43,190

2023 Porsche Taycan

The 2023 Porsche Taycan. Porsche

Starting price: $90,900

2023 Rivian R1T

Rivian R1T. Jeff Johnson/Rivian

Starting price: $73,000

