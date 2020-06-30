Autotrader Names 10 Best Used Cars of 2020

ATLANTA, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding yourself in the market for a new car during a pandemic might have you asking if now is even the right time to buy or how you can get a good deal on your next purchase. The all-new version of any given car will likely offer safety and technology improvements over the previous version, but if getting a "new to you" car at the lowest price is your goal, you might want to look at a lightly used car. To help car buyers find the best, highly-rated, value-oriented and well-equipped vehicles, the experts at Autotrader recently named the 10 Best Used Cars of 2020 that are great alternatives to a new car.

"Budget-friendly doesn't have to be boring. Buying used can reduce your monthly car payment, while still getting the latest in safety, convenience and technology in a fun-to-drive model," said Brian Moody, executive editor of Autotrader. "Our selections are highly-rated and spotlight some of the best vehicles for overall value, performance and popularity with Autotrader shoppers."

Saving up to buy a car can be hard. The cost of new cars is rising — the estimated average transaction price for a light vehicle in the U.S. for May was $38,940 — and that has many drivers seeking more affordable used options. Check out the latest selections (unranked in alphabetical order) from the editors at Autotrader.

Autotrader's 10 Best Used Cars of 2020

Audi Q7

New or used, this is one of the world's most perfect SUVs. However, you have to get the right year to get the best version of the Q7. We recommend the 2017–2019 version. The previous Q7 is lacking the elegance of other Audi vehicles. Regarding the redone Q7, our editors said things like, "This is the definition of luxury," "What a modern luxury SUV should be" and "Perfectly executed."

Chevrolet Malibu

Forget everything you've known about past versions of the Chevrolet Malibu. The well-known sedan was totally updated for 2016 and our editors called it "surprisingly competitive" and "one of the best-looking cars in the class." The Malibu also feels agile and light on its feet, and then there's the fact that you can get a well-equipped new Malibu LT for a fairly reasonable $29,000 with shipping. That makes the used versions even more affordable. Our verdict: If you're shopping for a used Camry, Accord, Fusion or Sonata, you need to try out the Malibu too. Look for a 2016 or newer model to get the best looking one and the most features for your money.

Chrysler Pacifica

An all-new and very luxurious minivan for the 2017 model year, the Chrysler Pacifica turns a lot of heads. This van is nothing like the previous versions — the Chrysler Town & Country and Dodge Grand Caravan. Our editors said, simply, it's "the best minivan on the market." Also, there's a plug-in hybrid version, if fuel-sipping is your thing. Look for a 2017 or newer Pacifica for the best deal.

Ford F-Series Pickup

It's popular for a reason and an all-new version is about to show up at your local Ford dealer. The F-150 as well as the F-250 are consistently in the top three when it comes to the most researched vehicles on Autotrader. Also, these Ford pickups are typically the best-selling vehicles in the U.S. year after year. Sitting pretty at the intersection of popular and good is the Ford F-150 Raptor. It's now been 10 years since the Raptor was introduced, and the competition has yet to catch up. Look for 2015–2017 models for the best deals.