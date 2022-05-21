AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Analysts Just Cut Their EPS Forecasts Substantially

Today is shaping up negative for AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the three analysts covering AutoWeb, is for revenues of US$66m in 2022, which would reflect a chunky 8.9% reduction in AutoWeb's sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to increase substantially, hitting US$0.85 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$86m and US$0.68 per share in losses. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

The consensus price target fell 69% to US$1.38, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on AutoWeb, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$1.50 and the most bearish at US$1.25 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting AutoWeb is an easy business to forecast or the underlying assumptions are obvious.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One thing that stands out from these estimates is that shrinking revenues are expected to moderate over the period ending 2022 compared to the historical decline of 17% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 13% per year. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately AutoWeb is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. With a serious cut to this year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of AutoWeb.

There might be good reason for analyst bearishness towards AutoWeb, like dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 4 other flags we've identified.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

