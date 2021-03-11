AutoWeb: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) _ AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO) on Thursday reported a loss of $937,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 4 cents per share.

The provider of marketing services for automakers and dealers posted revenue of $17.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $6.8 million, or 52 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $76.6 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $2.95. A year ago, they were trading at $1.97.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AUTO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AUTO

