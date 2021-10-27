AutoZone's (NYSE:AZO) five-year earnings growth trails the 20% YoY shareholder returns

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. Long term AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 149% in five years. It's also good to see the share price up 14% over the last quarter.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, AutoZone managed to grow its earnings per share at 20% a year. That makes the EPS growth particularly close to the yearly share price growth of 20%. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We know that AutoZone has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think AutoZone will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that AutoZone shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 61% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 20% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for AutoZone (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course AutoZone may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

