Autumn Statement 2022: Jeremy Hunt defends 'Conservative' tax rises - live updates

Jeremy Hunt has defended his Autumn Statement and insisted there is "nothing Conservative about ducking difficult decisions" after he hiked taxes on workers to shield pensioners and benefit claimants from spiking inflation.

The Chancellor said that "we know we are doing the right thing for the long term" as he argued the "difficult decisions" he has taken will guide the UK to a more prosperous future.

He said the Government is "not pretending that this isn’t going to be a difficult time for everyone" as cost of living pressures bite and household disposable income falls.

A majority of households will be worse off as a result of Mr Hunt’s decisions which will see the tax burden rise to its highest sustained level since the Second World War.

The tax rises have prompted concern among some Tory MPs who do not believe they are "Conservative" but Mr Hunt defended his plan this morning, telling Sky News: "What I would say to my Conservative colleagues is there is nothing Conservative about spending money that you haven’t got.

“There is nothing Conservative about not tackling inflation. There is nothing Conservative about ducking difficult decisions that put the economy on track. And we have done all of those things and that is why this is a very Conservative package to make sure that we sort out the economy which is one of the most important things that people expect from us as a party.”

Labour government would face 'difficult fiscal inheritance'

Rachel Reeves said Labour would face a "difficult fiscal inheritance" if it wins the next general election because of the state of the UK's finances.

She said: "Even if you have a difficult fiscal inheritance, and we know that a Labour Government will have that due to the choices the Conservatives have made, you can still make different choices and prioritise different things."

Delaying cap on social care costs 'looks surprisingly close to retrospective taxation'

Sir Andrew Dilnot, the architect of the original plans for a cap on social care costs, said there is "no excuse" for the Government deciding to delay implementing the reforms (see the post below at 08.08).

He told the BBC: "With that [new social care] funding in place I think this could have been implemented for October 2023.

"The Department for Health and Social Care certainly believed they were on track to do that but even if extra time was needed certainly an extra two years weren't needed, an extra few months might have been felt to be needed by some county councils, there's no excuse for delaying this for two years."

Sir Andrew said that given that the reforms have already been agreed by parliament, the decision to delay implementation "looks surprisingly close to retrospective taxation".

He said: "We have an in principle rule that we don't do retrospective taxation. Taking away a promise of sypport that has been made by parliament, passed through Parliament, given the royal assent, looks surprisingly close to retrospective taxation and I think it is just unfair."

'I don’t doubt that their forecasts are correct'

Rachel Reeves, said she does not "doubt" the accuracy of the Office for Budget Responsibility's economic forecasts. Some Tory MPs have argued that the watchdogs modelling often proves to be incorrect.

But Labour's shadow chancellor told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: "I’ve always said that we’ve got a real respect for the economic institutions, from the Bank of England, where I used to work, to the Treasury to the Office for Budget Responsibility.

"So I don’t doubt that their forecasts are correct."

Labour accuses Tories of hitting workers 'time and time again'

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, accused the Tories of hitting ordinary workers "time and time again" with tax rises instead of focusing on those with the "broadest shoulders".

She told Sky News: "Instead of just coming time and time again to the ordinary working man and woman asking them to pay more in taxes I would have liked to see more from those with the broadest shoulders."

Jeremy Hunt insists fuel duty rise is 'not Government policy'

The Office for Budget Responsibility set hares running yesterday after it included a big hike to fuel duty, apparently pencilled in for next March, in its economic modelling.

That prompted speculation that the Government intended to hit motorists at the pump to the tune of as much as an extra 12p a litre.

Jeremy Hunt has now clarified the situation, telling BBC Breakfast: "Let me clear that up, that is not Government policy, we’ll make a decision on that at the next budget in the spring. That was just an assumption that the OBR made."

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, is pictured in downing Street yesterday - Simon Dawson/No10 Downing Street

Jeremy Hunt defends delay to social care reforms

One of the more controversial decisions announced by Jeremy Hunt yesterday was the move to delay the implementation of social care reforms - including a new cap on costs - for two years.

The Chancellor said this morning that the decision was not "easy” for him and it was something he “passionately did not want to do”.

He told BBC Breakfast: "I don’t pretend this was an easy thing for me to do given what I said in 2013 but it does mean we can give overall a bigger increase to social care than it’s ever had in its history.

"Some of those decisions are very hard for me as Chancellor. I’m a Conservative Chancellor that has put up taxes, I’ve had to delay those Dilnot reforms to social care which is something I passionately did not want to do.

"But I’m doing it because we face an international economic crisis and I recognise that people are worried about the future and I’m prepared to do difficult things even if they’re things I wouldn’t personally choose to do, because they’re the right thing for the country.”

Chancellor 'not guilty' of ducking 'difficult decisions'

Jeremy Hunt said he is "not guilty" of bottling the difficult decisions by putting off some spending cuts until after the next general election.

The Chancellor told BBC Breakfast: "I mean you can accuse me of many failings but looking at the front pages of the newspapers today, to say we have ducked any of the difficult decisions facing the British economy is the one charge we are not guilty of."

Labour accuses Chancellor of 'leaving money on the table' over windfall tax

The Government did announce yesterday that it is extending the windfall tax on oil and gas giants from 25 per cent to 35 per cent. Meanwhile, a 45 per cent levy will be imposed on electricity generators.

But Labour has argued that the changes do not go far enough.

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, told BBC Breakfast: "One thing yesterday which was a big mistake of the Government was not to extend the windfall tax in the way that Labour has been arguing for because every pound left on the table on windfall tax is a pound that could be spent in easing these cost-of-living pressures that exist at the moment.

"Look, we all know there are difficult choices to be made because of the mess the Conservatives have made on the economy.

"But leaving money on the table – the windfalls of war that the energy companies are making – is making the bills higher for ordinary working families and that is unforgivable."

Labour government 'won’t be able to do everything we want' because of Tory 'mess'

A Labour government would not be "able to do everything we want" when taking power because of the economic "mess" caused by the Conservatives, Rachel Reeves has said.

Asked if a Labour government would enact delayed cuts set out by Jeremy Hunt, the shadow chancellor said: "We know because of the mess that the Conservatives have made we won’t be able to do everything we want when we want."

She added that the party would have made "different choices" than the Conservatives in the Autumn Statement.

"We don’t know the situation that we are going to inherit and there’s no reason that it has to be as bad as this forecast yesterday," she said.

"That is why we’re urging the Government to urgently put in place those plans for growth so we have a better outlook for the UK economy, a better outlook for our public services, which are on their knees, and a better outlook for our living standards, which at the moment are predicted to decline sharply in the next two years. It doesn’t have to be this way."

Rachel Reeves: Chancellor could have made 'fairer choices' on tax

Rachel Reeves, Labour's shadow chancellor, said the Government could have made "fairer choices" around taxation in the Autumn Statement.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Ms Reeves said: "I think there are two key things from yesterday. The first is that fairer choices around tax could have been made. For example, the Government could have abolished the non-dom tax status because if you make Britain your home, you should be paying your taxes here and there are still too many people who are not doing that.

"But second, and perhaps most importantly, we really need a serious plan to grow our economy because there is an alternative to all of this."

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, responds to the Autumn Statement in the House of Commons yesterday - Jessica Taylor /UK Parliament

Jacob Rees-Mogg accuses Jeremy Hunt of taking the 'easy option' with tax rises

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Tory former business secretary, last night accused Jeremy Hunt of taking the "easy option" of hiking taxes.

He told Channel 4 News: "Taxation has got too high and there are issues with the level of expenditure that we have got. I think there is a real problem with fiscal drag bringing more and more people into the 40p (tax) band who, particularly if they are living in the South of England, are not necessarily particularly well-off.

"That is going to be hard for them paying an extra level of tax on top of what they are already paying. Also freezing the basic band is going to be a burden for all taxpayers, even those who are still in receipt of benefit.

"I think we need to look at the efficiency of government to make sure money is well spent before reaching for the easy option of putting up taxes. What we actually need to be doing is having a strategy for growth and looking to lower taxes."

Jeremy Hunt defends Autumn Statement, insists 'nothing Conservative about ducking difficult decisions'

Is the Autumn Statement "Conservative" given that it will result in the tax burden rising to its highest sustained level since the Second World War? That is the question being pondered by many Tory MPs this morning.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, defended his plans this morning as he argued there is "nothing Conservative about ducking difficult decisions".

He told Sky News: "Well, the Office for Budget Responsibility said yesterday that what we are doing is actually making the recession shallower. It is saving jobs.

"But what I would say to my Conservative colleagues is there is nothing Conservative about spending money that you haven’t got.

"There is nothing Conservative about not tackling inflation. There is nothing Conservative about ducking difficult decisions that put the economy on track. And we have done all of those things and that is why this is a very Conservative package to make sure that we sort out the economy which is one of the most important things that people expect from us as a party."

Chancellor 'not pretending that this isn’t going to be a difficult time for everyone'

Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement saw taxes on workers increased. The threshold at which people pay the 45p top rate of income tax was lowered from £150,000 to £125,140 while a range of tax allowances were frozen.

The Chancellor was asked this morning if he believes it pays to go to work under his plans. He said the Government is "not pretending that this isn’t going to be a difficult time for everyone".

He told Sky News: "Well, we have just increased the national living wage to £10.42, that is nearly 10 per cent increase and that is precisely to make sure we do reward people for working and support people who are on lower pay.

"So I think we are very aware of those challenges. We are not pretending that this isn’t going to be a difficult time for everyone.

"But what we have is a plan, we are protecting the NHS and schools as we get through a difficult period and when we get to the other side you can see inflation coming trite down, growth going right up, unemployment coming down, all the things, they are economic statistics but they actually affect ordinary families up and down the country."

Jeremy Hunt insists he is 'doing the right thing for the long term'

Jeremy Hunt insisted the Government is "doing the right thing for the long term" by hiking taxes and cutting public spending now.

The Chancellor told Sky News: "This is a plan which when you cut through the difficult decisions that I announced yesterday, it brings inflation right down, you start to see growth going right up and you start to see our economy getting back onto an even keel and that is the most important thing.

"As a Conservative I know sometimes you have to take difficiult decisions but if in the end that means more stability for families and we are protecting the NHS and schools as you said then we know we are doing the right thing for the long term."

Jeremy Hunt is on the morning broadcast round for the Government as he defends his Autumn Statement.

The Chancellor's tax rises and spending cuts lived up to gloomy expectations yesterday and he is now on the airwaves arguing why he believes he has made the right decisions.

The Autumn Statement fallout is set to dominate proceedings in Westminster today and I will guide you through the key developments.