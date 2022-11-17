Autumn Statement 2022 latest: Jeremy Hunt taxes the wealthy to pay for welfare and pensions - live updates

Rishi Sunak congratulates Jeremy Hunt after he finished delivering the Autumn Statement today

Jeremy Hunt has raised taxes on the wealthiest in society to fund retaining the state pension triple lock and increasing benefits in line with inflation.

Mr Hunt unveiled an Autumn Statement today which contained punishing tax rises and public spending cuts worth £55 billion.

The Chancellor reduced the threshold at which people pay the 45p top rate of income tax from £150,000 to £125,140, froze a range of tax allowances and also extended the windfall tax on energy giants.

The measures will mean the UK's tax burden will reach its highest level since 1948, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) confirmed. Disposable income will also see its biggest fall on record, the OBR added, plummeting back to 2013 levels as the cost-of-living crisis bites.

"Although my decisions today do lead to a substantial tax increase, we have not raised headline rates of taxation, and tax as a percentage of GDP will increase by just one per cent over the next five years," Mr Hunt told MPs.

The Chancellor said the "difficult decisions" he had made on tax had allowed him to keep the triple lock on pensions and increase welfare payments in line with inflation. He also pledged to give an extra £3.3 billion to the NHS in each of the next two years.

Follow the latest updates below.

04:10 PM

Minister: I 'very much regret' mini-Budget

The Chief Secretary to the Treasury said he "very much" regretted Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-Budget.

Asked by Sky News about Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng's plans, John Glen replied: "I left the Government in July and I spent the summer arguing for Rishi Sunak to become Prime Minister.

"I very much regret what happened in the mini-Budget but so does the Chancellor and the Prime Minister, and when they came into office the Chancellor in three days reversed most of those measures.

"I can acknowledge that I regret it, very much, what happened. But now I’ve been appointed to be Chief Secretary, my job is to work with the chancellor to set things up on the right course going forward. That challenge is to lay the conditions for growth, but also support the most vulnerable at this difficult time, is exactly where we need to be."

Story continues

03:48 PM

'The ship has been steadied'

Influential centre-right think tank Onward said "the ship has been steadied" in the wake of today's Autumn Statement.

Adam Hawksbee, Onward's interim director, said Jeremy Hunt's "main job" this morning was to start to restore Britain's political stability and economic credibility:

He has taken tough decisions in a difficult environment to achieve that goal. And he seems to have done so in a way which limits the impact on the most vulnerable, protecting benefits while taxing high earners and energy companies. Today was not a return to austerity.



The difficult task ahead is to boost growth & unlock opportunity across the country. The signals today were mostly welcome, with public services, R&D spending and capital projects protected alongside increased investment in education and green energy.



The ship has been steadied, but the Prime Minister now needs to ensure it has wind in its sails while avoiding a mutiny from his MPs.

03:42 PM

Good afternoon

Dominic Penna here, the Telegraph's Political Reporter, guiding you through the rest of today.

Jeremy Hunt this morning launched a tax raid on the wealthiest Britons to fund retaining the state pension triple lock and increasing benefits in line with inflation.

The Chancellor's Autumn Statement contained punishing tax rises and public spending cuts worth £55 billion, while increasing the NHS and Department for Education budgets for the next two years.

What do you think of a plan that could scarcely look more different from Kwasi Kwarteng's? Let us know in the comments section.

03:26 PM

Think tank says Autumn Statement a 'return to managed decline'

The Adam Smith Institute, a right of centre think tank, said the Autumn Statement represented a "return to managed decline".

Daniel Pryor, head of research, said: "Today's statement was a return to managed decline. Entering a recession promising the highest tax burden in three-quarters of a century does not strike the right balance between fiscal credibility and growth.

"The Chancellor highlighted the harms of inflation, then added fuel to fire by threatening yet more tax threshold freezes—undermining productivity whilst hitting the pockets of people across the income spectrum."

03:14 PM

How could council tax change in your area?

Councils will be able to raise council tax by up to five per cent without having to hold a referendum under plans contained in the Autumn Budget.

You can see how this may impact you by searching your postcode below:

03:12 PM

How does the Autumn Budget impact your take home pay?

03:02 PM

MPs to spend two days debating Autumn Statement

MPs will spend two days debating the Autumn Statement next week, Penny Mordaunt, the Commons Leader has said.

Announcing the schedule in the House of Commons for the week ahead, she said the discussion will take place on November 21 and 22.

02:49 PM

More than 200,000 will be dragged into top rate of income tax

An extra 232,000 people will be paying the top rate of income tax from April, according to Treasury figures, after Jeremy Hunt lowered the threshold from £150,000 to £125,140.

02:45 PM

Household saving rate could fall 'close to zero'

The rate of household saving could fall "close to zero" in the coming months as families struggle to stay afloat because of the cost-of-living crisis, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility.

The OBR assessed the likely impact of the current situation on the so-called household saving ratio - "the proportion of disposable income that is not spent on consumption". In simple terms, the amount of money being saved.

The OBR said: "We think it pretty likely that the savings rate of the household sector in the UK will fall very substantially, perhaps even close to zero.

"Having been very high in the unusual circumstances of 2020 and 2021 during lockdowns when it was difficult for people to spend money we think people are likely to, those that can anyway, dip into some of the excess savings they made back then and that means that the projection we have for consumer spending is a fair bit stronger than the Bank of England."

02:34 PM

'Taxpayers will take a kicking over the coming years'

The Taxpayers' Alliance campaign group said taxpayers will "take a kicking over the coming years" as a result of the Autumn Statement.

John O’Connell, chief executive of the group, said: "These plans look set to prolong the crippling cost of government crisis.

"Taxpayers will take a kicking over the coming years to pay for a raft of spending increases, with most tough decisions seemingly kicked into the long grass.

"The government should have set out how they will get costs under control, not compounded the misery of sky-high inflation with tax hikes on working families."

02:20 PM

OBR highlights growing size of the state

The Office for Budget Responsibility said that the size of the state has increased significantly in recent years.

It said: "This higher tax burden pays for a larger state whose expenditure rises from 39 per cent of GDP before the pandemic to 47 per cent of GDP this year before falling back to 43 per cent in five years' time.

"This leaves public spending around three per cent of GDP larger than we forecast in March and its highest sustained share of the economy since the 1970s."

02:16 PM

Autumn Statement 'will not increase business confidence'

The British Chambers of Commerce business group has warned the Autumn Statement "will not increase business confidence" in the UK.

Shevaun Haviland, the BCC's director general, said: "The Chancellor has stayed true to his word in focusing on financial stability and targeting support for the most vulnerable in society. But in the teeth of a recession, this statement will not increase business confidence."

She added: "The Government must do more to improve conditions for businesses to invest and grow, otherwise we will be starting from a weak base to power our recovery once global economic conditions stabilise.

“The Chancellor’s Statement is light on green innovation, doesn’t address current labour shortages and has nothing on boosting export led-growth.”

02:13 PM

OBR warns Autumn Statement will 'reduce business investment'

The Office for Budget Responsibility is holding a briefing this afternoon as it explains its new economic forecast.

The OBR said that "we expect real incomes in 2027 to still be one per cent below their pre-pandemic peak of three years ago".

The financial watchdog also said that "high energy costs, interest rates and corporate taxes also reduce business investment over the next few years".

02:09 PM

Tory MP warns tax rises could 'stifle' growth and productivity

A Conservative MP has warned that raising taxes on both businesses and hard-working people risks “stifling” growth and productivity.

Richard Drax told the Commons: “I have huge sympathy for my right honourable friend, we are facing severe financial challenges for the reasons he explained so well.

“But both sides of the House are promising to spend billions and billions more pounds. Can I just remind the House that it is the private sector and hard-working people through their taxes that pay for Government expenditure?

Jeremy Hunt addresses the House of Commons today

“So will my right honourable friend agree with me that raising taxes on both risks stifling the growth and productivity that he and I both want?”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt replied: “He is right to make the case for a lightly taxed dynamic economy and I would like to bring taxes down from their current level.

“I think we are faced with the necessity to do something fast to restore sound money and to bring inflation down from 11% which is why we’ve made difficult decisions today but yes, he is absolutely right, there is no future for this country unless we get back on the path to being a lower taxed economy.”

02:01 PM

Majority of households worse off under Autumn Statement

The Autumn Statement will see around 55 per cent of households worse off, according to a Treasury analysis.

01:57 PM

Jeremy Hunt insists he is not putting defence funding decision 'into the long grass'

Jeremy Hunt said that he wanted defence spending to increase but that he would not make a decision on the issue until the UK's foreign policy and security document has been reviewed and updated (see the post below at 11.56).

The Chancellor has now insisted he is not putting the issue "into the long grass".

Conservative chairman of the Intelligence and Security Committee Julian Lewis told the Commons: “On the necessary need not to send the wrong signal about defence expenditure, I note that he skilfully linked that to a future defence review. When would that defence review come to fruition? And in the meantime will he guarantee that there will be no real decrease in defence expenditure?”

Mr Hunt replied: “I was very clear in my words. First of all that the Prime Minister and I recognise the need to increase defence spending, and secondly that the update for the integrated review needs to happen before the spring budget.

“So this is not pushing something into the long grass, this is making sure we get the decisions right.”

01:24 PM

'The rest of the time they looked as though they wanted to be sick'

Christopher Hope, The Telegraph's associate editor, has sent across the following analysis of the Autumn Statement:

I have never heard Conservative MPs so quiet during a Tory Government's mini-Budget. Well not since September when they were struck dumb by the scale of Kwasi Kwarteng's tax cuts. Today their silence came from their appalled response to the tax hikes being announced by Kwarteng's successor as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt. Most of them sat in silence, rousing themselves to cheer only when Hunt announced billions of pounds for schools and the 10 per cent increase in the state pension from April. The rest of the time they looked as though they wanted to be sick. The scale of the tax hikes was difficult for many of them to swallow.

01:19 PM

Senior Tories respond to Autumn Statement

Senior Tory MPs have been responding to the Autumn Statement in the House of Commons.

Theresa May, the former prime minister, said she welcomed the new Government's commitment to "sound money and sound public finances".

Sajid Javid, the former chancellor, praised the plan and said that Jeremy Hunt had "risen to the challenge that he had set out".

David Davis, the former Brexit secretary, said it was "one of the most difficult circumstances an Autumn Statement has been delivered in my memory so I congratulate the Chancellor on a remarkably skillful statement today".

Dame Andrea Leadsom, the former Cabinet minister, said Mr Hunt had successfully walked a "very careful tightrope" as she described it as a "positive budget statement".

01:10 PM

Tax burden to hit 'highest sustained level since Second World War'

The UK's tax burden is on course to hit its "highest sustained level since the Secoind World War", according to the office for Budget Responsibility.

It said in its new economic forecast: "The tax burden rises from 33.1 per cent of GDP in 2019-20 to 37.1 per cent of GDP at the forecast horizon, 1.0 percentage point higher than forecast in March and its highest sustained level since the Second World War."

01:05 PM

OBR: Inflation will peak this quarter

The Office for Budget Responsibility has predicted that inflation will peak in the current quarter.

It said in its new economic forecast: "In the UK, CPI inflation is set to peak at a 40-year high of 11 per cent in the current quarter, and the peak would have been a further 2½ percentage points higher without the energy price guarantee (EPG) limiting a typical household’s annualised energy bill to £2,500 this winter and £3,000 next winter."

The economic watchdog said inflation will "drop sharply" over the course of the next year and it will be "dragged below zero in the middle of the decade by falling energy and food prices before returning to its 2 per cent target in 2027".

01:02 PM

Labour: 'Britain can no longer afford a Conservative government'

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, accused the Tories of having "crashed our economy, given up on growth and sent inflation through the roof".

She told the House of Commons: "And as usual it is working people left to foot the bill. It is a familiar tune. Every mortgage they raise. Every cut they make. Every tax they hike. The Conservatives are costing you.

"And what have we heard today? Yet more excuses and unfair choices. They have failed to tackle the cost of living crisis. They have failed to show how they will fix our public services. The have failed to show how they will deliver growth.

"And they have no plan for the future of our country. After everything we have heard today, and after 12 long years, the only conclusion we can come to is this: Britain can no longer afford a Conservative government."

12:53 PM

Labour accuses Chancellor of 'picking the pockets' of the entire nation

Rachel Reeves, Labour's shadow chancellor, claimed Jeremy Hunt had picked the pockets of the entire country in his Autumn Statement.

She told the Commons: “In the last hour, the Conservatives have picked the pockets of purses and wallets of the entire country as the Chancellor has deployed a raft of stealth taxes taking billions of pounds from ordinary working people.

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, delivers her response to the Autumn Statement in the House of Commons - PA

“A Conservative double whammy that sees frozen tax thresholds and double-digit inflation erode the real value of people’s wages.

“Just one of those freezes, in the personal allowance, will cost an average earner more than £600.”

12:51 PM

OBR predicts rise in unemployment

The Office for Budget Responsibility has forecast more than half a million people will lose their jobs, while living standards will crash as a result of rising prices.

The OBR’s assessment of the economy said: "Rising prices erode real wages and reduce living standards by seven per cent in total over the two financial years to 2023-24 (wiping out the previous eight years’ growth), despite over £100 billion of additional Government support.

“The squeeze on real incomes, rise in interest rates, and fall in house prices all weigh on consumption and investment, tipping the economy into a recession lasting just over a year from the third quarter of 2022, with a peak-to-trough fall in GDP of 2%.

“Unemployment rises by 505,000 from 3.5% to peak at 4.9% in the third quarter of 2024.”

12:41 PM

Autumn Statement: The key points

These are the key announcements made by Jeremy Hunt:

The threshold for paying the 45p top rate of income tax will be lowered from £150,000 to £125,140.

Tax allowances frozen for further two years, including income tax personal allowance, higher rate threshold, main national insurance thresholds and the inheritance tax thresholds

Triple lock on the state pension will be retained

Benefits will rise in line with inflation next year - an increase of 10.1 per cent

Windfall tax on excess profits of energy firms extended from 25 per cent to 35 per cent until 2028

UK unable to return to 0.7% aid spending commitment at the moment

NHS budget to increase by £3.3bn in each of the next two years

Implemetation of the cap on social care costs will be delayed by two years

12:35 PM

Lib Dems label Autumn Statement 'cost of chaos budget'

Sarah Olney, the Liberal Democrats' Treasury spokeswoman, labelled Autumn Statement the "cost of chaos budget".

She said: "This is the cost of chaos budget. Everyone is being forced to pay the price for this Conservative government’s incompetence.

"After crashing the economy and sending mortgage bills spiralling, the government is now inflicting eye-watering tax hikes and real-terms cuts to our public services. The country shouldn't be forced to clean up their mess.

"Britain needs a fair plan to get through this cost of living crisis, yet today confirms we have a chaotic Conservative government lurching from crisis to crisis. They have let oil and gas firms escape a proper windfall tax for months whilst shamelessly cutting taxes for the big banks. This is an out of touch Government which has no plan to help people with their bills."

12:34 PM

Rachel Reeves: 'More of the same' from the Tories

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, said that the Tories were offering the nation "more of the same" with today's Autumn Statement.

She said: "Britain is a great country, with fantastic strengths. But, because of this government’s mistakes, we are being held back.

"What people will be asking themselves at the next general election is this: Am I and my family better off with the Tories? And the answer is no.

"The mess we are in is not just a result of 12 weeks of Conservative chaos but 12 years of Conservative economic failure. And all they offer today is more of the same – with working people paying the price for their failure."

12:25 PM

Jeremy Hunt hails 'balanced plan for stability'

Concluding the Autumn Statement, Jeremy Hunt said: "It is a balanced plan for stability, a plan for growth and a plan for public services.

"It shows that you don’t need to choose either a strong economy or good public services… with the Conservatives and only the Conservatives you get both and I commend this statement to the House."

Rishi Sunak congratulates Jeremy Hunt after the Chancellor finished delivering his Autumn Statement - PA

12:23 PM

Government keeps triple lock pledge on pensions

Jeremy Hunt said the cost of living crisis is hurting all pensioners as he announced the Government will retain its commitment to the state pension triple lock.

He said: "I can today announce that we will fulfil our pledge to the country to protect the pensions triple lock. So, in April, the state pension will increase in line with inflation, an £870 increase which represents the biggest ever cash increase in the state pension.

"To the millions of pensioners who will benefit from this measure I say – now and always, this government is on your side."

12:21 PM

Benefits to rise in line with inflation

Jeremy Hunt said the Government has decided to raise benefits in line with inflation next year at a cost of £11 billion.

He told MPs: "There have also been some representations to keep the uplift to working age and disability benefits below the level of inflation given the financial constraints we face.

"But that would not be consistent with our commitment to protect the most vulnerable so today I also commit to uprate such benefits by inflation with an increase of 10.1%. That is an expensive commitment costing £11bn."

12:20 PM

National living wage to increase by 9.7%

The national living wage will increase by 9.7 per cent next year, the Chancellor has announced.

He said: "Today I am accepting the recommendation of the Low Pay Commission to increase it next year by 9.7%.

"That means, from April 2023, the hourly rate will be £10.42 which represents an annual pay rise worth over £1600 to a full time worker."

12:19 PM

Jeremy Hunt caps social rent increases

Jeremy Hunt announced that he is capping the maximum increase in social rents for next year.

He told the House of Commons: "I want to go further to support people most exposed to high inflation. Around four million families live in the social rented sector – almost one fifth of households in England. Their rents are set at one per cent above the September inflation rate which means that on current plans they are set to see rent hikes next year of up to 11%.

"For many, that would clearly be unaffordable so today I can announce that this government will cap the increase in social rents at a maximum of 7% in 2023-24."

12:18 PM

Chancellor pledges more energy support for most vulnerable

Jeremy Hunt said that the Government "will stick with the plan to spend £55bn to help households and businesses with their energy bills" this winter.

He continued: "From April, we will continue the Energy Price Guarantee for a further 12 months at a higher level of £3000 per year for the average household.

"With prices forecast to remain elevated through next year, this will still mean an average of £500 support for every household."

He said that there would be extra help for the worst off: "For the most vulnerable we will introduce additional cost of living payments next year, of £900 to households on means-tested benefits; £300 to pensioner households; and £150 for individuals on disability benefit."

12:16 PM

Hunt protects research and development budget

Jeremy Hunt said he is protecting the UK's "entire" research and development budget.

He said: "I have also heard some speculation that we might cut the research and development budget today. I believe that would be a profound mistake.

"In our 2017 manifesto, we announced a target to invest 2.4% of our GDP in R & D and the latest ONS data suggests the UK is close to meeting that target.

"I want to go further, so today I protect our entire research budget and confirm that we will increase public funding for R&D to £20bn by 2024-5 as part of our mission to make the United Kingdom a science superpower."

12:11 PM

Jeremy Hunt announces new energy target

Jeremy Hunt has announced fresh funding to improve the nation's energy efficiency. He set a new target of reducing energy consumption from buildings and industry by 15 per cent by 2030.

He said: "In this Parliament, we’re already planning to invest, in energy efficiency, a total of £6.6bn. Today, I’m announcing new funding, from 2025, of a further £6bn – doubling our annual investment to deliver this new national ambition.

"Our commitment to the British people is, over time, to remove this single biggest driver of inflation and volatility facing British businesses and consumers."

12:07 PM

Government commits to building Sizewell C nuclear plant

Jeremy Hunt has confirmed the Government will proceed with the plan for the new Sizewell C nuclear plant.

He told MPs: "I can today announce that the government will proceed with the new plant at Sizewell C. Subject to final government approvals, the contracts for the initial investment will be signed with relevant parties, including EDF, in the coming weeks.

"It will create 10,000 highly skilled jobs and provide reliable, low-carbon, power to the equivalent of 6 million homes for over 50 years."

Jeremy Hunt addresses the House of Commons this afternoon as he delivered his Autumn Statement - PA

12:06 PM

More money for schools announced

The Chancellor has pledged an extra £2.3 billion for the nation's schools.

He told the Commons: "I can announce today that next year and the year after, we will invest an extra £2.3bn per year in our schools."

12:05 PM

'Sound money is the rock on which long term prosperity rests'

Turning to economic growth, Jeremy Hunt said that "sound money is the rock on which long term prosperity rests".

He told the Commons: "You cannot borrow your way to growth. Sound money is the rock on which long term prosperity rests – but it is not enough on its own.

"Our plan is designed to build a high wage, high skill economy that leads to long term prosperity. In his Mais lecture, My RHF friend the Prime Minister identified the keys to doing this - people, capital and ideas. Today's increase in the education budget demonstrates our commitment to people and skills and I now outline three further growth priorities - energy, infrastructure and innovation."

12:02 PM

NHS to receive extra £3.3billion in each of next two years

Jeremy Hunt has announced an increase in the NHS budget.

The Chancellor said: "I will increase the NHS budget, in each of the next two years, by an extra £3.3bn. The Chief Executive of the NHS, Amanda Pritchard, has said this should provide sufficient funding for the NHS to fulfil its key priorities and shows the government is serious about its commitment to prioritise the NHS.

"That is why today we commit to a record £8 bn package for our health and social care system – a Conservative government putting the NHS first."

12:00 PM

Chancellor delays introduction of social care costs cap

Jeremy Hunt has delayed the introduction of the social care costs cap - a flagship policy of Boris Johnson.

He told MPs: "I also heard the very real concerns from local authorities about their capacity to deliver the Dilnot reforms immediately so will delay their implementation for two years, allocating the funding to allow local authorities to provide more care packages.

"I also want the social care system to help free up some of the 13,500 hospital beds that are occupied by those who should be at home. I have therefore decided to allocate for adult social care additional grant funding of £1bn next year and £1.7bn the year after."

11:58 AM

No return to 0.7 per cent aid commitment yet

Jeremy Hunt said that the UK cannot yet return to the commitment to spend 0.7 per cent of GDP on international aid.

He told the House of Commons: "The OBR’s forecasts show a significant shock to public finances so it will not be possible to return to the 0.7% target until the fiscal situation allows.

"We remain fully committed to the target and the plans I have set out today assume that ODA spending will remain around 0.5% for the forecast period. As a percentage of GNI, we were the third highest donor in the G7 last year and I am proud that our aid commitment has saved thousands of lives around the world."

11:56 AM

'The Prime Minister and I both recognise the need to increase defence spending'

On defence spending, Jeremy Hunt said: "The Prime Minister and I both recognise the need to increase defence spending. But before we make that commitment it is necessary to revise and update the Integrated Review, written as it was before the Ukraine invasion.

"I have asked for that vital work to be completed ahead of the next budget and today confirm we will continue to maintain the defence budget at least 2% of GDP to be consistent with our NATO commitment."

11:49 AM

Public spending to rise by just one per cent a year

On public spending, Jeremy Hunt said "we are going to grow public spending – but we’re going to grow it slower than the economy".

"For the remaining two years of this Spending Review, we will protect the increases in departmental budgets we have already set out in cash terms," he said.

"And we will then grow resource spending at 1% a year in real terms, in the three years that follow. Although departments will have to make efficiencies to deal with inflationary pressures in the next two years, this decision means overall spending in public services will continue to rise, in real terms, for the next five years."

11:47 AM

Chancellor extends windfall tax

Turning to the windfall tax on energy giants, Jeremy Hunt said that he has "no objection to windfall taxes if they are genuinely about windfall profits caused by unexpected increases in energy prices".

He continued: "But any such tax should be temporary, not deter investment and recognise the cyclical nature of many energy businesses.

"Taking account of this, I have decided that from January 1st until March 2028 we will increase the Energy Profits Levy from 25 per cent to 35 per cent."

He also said that "from January 1st, we have also decided to introduce a new, temporary 45% levy on electricity generators".

The combined effect of these measures will bring ing £14 billion, the Chancellor said.

11:45 AM

Electric cars lose exemption from Vehicle Excise Duty

Jeremy Hunt said that he had decided "that from April 2025 electric vehicles will no longer be exempt from Vehicle Excise Duty".

On housing, he said: "The OBR expects housing activity to slow over the next two years, so the stamp duty cuts announced in the mini-budget will remain in place but only until 31st March 2025."

11:44 AM

Chancellor freezes tax allowances

Jeremy Hunt said he has decided to freeze a range of tax allowances to raise more cash for the Treasury.

He said: "We are also taking difficult decisions on tax-free allowances. I am maintaining at current levels the income tax personal allowance, higher rate threshold, main national insurance thresholds and the inheritance tax thresholds for a further two years taking us to April 2028. Even after that, we will still have the most generous set of tax-free allowances of any G7 country."

The Chancellor also announced that he is "reforming allowances on unearned income".

He said: "The dividend allowance will be cut from £2,000 to £1,000 next year and then to £500 from April 2024. The Annual Exempt Amount for capital gains tax will be cut from £12,300 to £6,000 next year and then to £3,000 from April 2024. These changes still leave us with more generous allowances overall than countries like Germany, Ireland, France, and Canada."

11:42 AM

Chancellor reduces threshold on top rate of income tax

Turning to tax matters, Jeremy Hunt said that he had "tried to be fair by following two broad principles: firstly, we ask those with more to contribute more; and secondly, we avoid the tax rises that most damage growth".

He said: "Although my decisions today do lead to a substantial tax increase, we have not raised headline rates of taxation, and tax as a percentage of GDP will increase by just 1% over the next five years."

The Chancellor announced he was lowering the threshold at which people start to pay the top rate of income tax.

He said: "Asking more from those who have more means that the first difficult decision I take on tax is to reduce the threshold at which the 45p rate becomes payable from £150,000 to £125,140. Those earning £150,000 or more will pay just over £1200 more a year."

11:40 AM

Autumn Statement will mean 'shallower' recession

Jeremy Hunt told the Commons: "The OBR confirm that because of our plans, the recession is shallower, and inflation is reduced. Unemployment is also lower with about 70,000 jobs protected as a result of our decisions today.

"Then, once growth returns, we increase the pace of consolidation to get debt falling. This further reduces the pressure on the Bank to raise interest rates because as Conservatives we do not leave our debts to the next generation."

11:39 AM

'Today’s statement delivers a consolidation of £55bn'

Jeremy Hunt said that the Autumn Statement will lead to a consolidation of £55 billion.

He told the Commons: "I also confirm two new fiscal rules: the first is that underlying debt must fall as a percentage of GDP by the fifth year of a rolling five-year period. The second, that public sector borrowing, over the same period, must be below 3% of GDP. The plan I’m announcing today meets both rules.

"Today’s statement delivers a consolidation of £55bn and means inflation and interest rates end up significantly lower. We achieve this in a balanced way. In the short term, as growth slows and unemployment rises, we will use fiscal policy to support the economy."

11:38 AM

OBR says UK is 'now in recession'

Jeremy Hunt said that the Office for Budget Responsibility has said that the UK is now in recession.

The Chancellor told the Commons: "Richard Hughes and his team at the OBR today lay out starkly the impact of global headwinds on the UK economy and I am enormously grateful to him and his team for their thorough work.

"The OBR forecast the UK’s inflation rate to be 9.1 per cent this year and 7.4 per cent next year. They confirm that our actions today help inflation to fall sharply from the middle of next year.

"They also judge that the UK, like other countries, is now in recession. Overall this year, the economy is still forecast to grow by 4.2 per cent."

He added: "GDP then falls in 2023 by 1.4%, before rising by 1.3%, 2.6%, and 2.7% in the following three years. The OBR says higher energy prices explain the majority of the downward revision in cumulative growth since March. They also expect a rise in unemployment from 3.6% today to 4.9% in 2024 before falling to 4.1%."

11:37 AM

'Unfunded tax cuts are as risky as unfunded spending'

Jeremy Hunt said that Kwasi Kwarteng was "correct to identify growth as a priority".

But he said: "Unfunded tax cuts are as risky as unfunded spending which is why we reversed the planned measures quickly. As a result, the cost of government borrowing has fallen. The pound has strengthened. And the OBR says today that the lower interest rates generated by the government’s actions are already benefitting our economy and public finances.

"But credibility cannot be taken for granted and yesterday’s inflation figures show we must continue a relentless fight to bring it down, including an important commitment rebuild the public finances."

11:35 AM

No change to Bank of England's remit

Jeremy Hunt announced that he is not going to change the remit of the Bank of England.

He told MPs: "So the Bank of England, which has done an outstanding job since its independence, now has my wholehearted support in its mission to defeat inflation and I today confirm we will not change its remit."

11:35 AM

Chancellor's priorities are 'stability, growth and public services'

Jeremy Hunt said he has three priorities: "stability, growth and public services".

On stability, he said that "the Office for Budget Responsibility confirms global factors are the primary cause of current inflation".

That comment prompted jeers from the Labour and SNP benches.

11:33 AM

'Our plan leads to a shallower downturn'

Jeremy Hunt told the Commons that his plan for the economy will lead to a "shallower downturn".

He said: "We are honest about the challenges and fair in our solutions. Yes, we take difficult decisions to tackle inflation and keep mortgage rises down.

"But our plan also leads to a shallower downturn; lower energy bills; higher long-term growth; and a stronger NHS and education system."

11:32 AM

Autumn Statement now underway

Jeremy Hunt is now on his feet in the House of Commons. We are expecting him to speak for about an hour.

The Chancellor opened by saying: "In the face of unprecedented global headwinds, families, pensioners, businesses, teachers, nurses and many others are worried about the future. So today we deliver a plan to tackle the cost-of-living crisis and rebuild our economy. Our priorities are stability, growth, and public services.

"We also protect the vulnerable because to be British is to be compassionate and this is a compassionate Conservative government."

11:26 AM

Jeremy Hunt arrives in Commons

Jeremy Hunt has now arrived in the House of Commons.

The Chancellor was given sustained cheers from the Tory benches when he entered the chamber.

11:22 AM

MPs told to stop chatting ahead of Autumn Statement

MPs have just been told off by the Deputy Commons Speaker for talking during Rishi Sunak's G20 statement in the House of Commons.

We are now just under 10 minutes away from the Autumn Statement.

11:11 AM

PM: UK 'at its best' when it is 'active' on world stage

The Prime Minister has said the UK is “at its best” when it is an “active member” of the global community.

Rishi Sunak told the Commons: “My reflections on the summit, and indeed on attending Cop are that the United Kingdom is at its best when we are an engaged, an active member of the global community, where we are standing up for our values, where we are defending our interests, but also spreading prosperity and alleviating poverty and suffering.

“I’m pleased to have had conversations with so many leaders over the past couple of days, it confirms to me that they very much welcome that UK support in achieving all of those objectives and that’s what this Government will set about doing.”

10:57 AM

What Sunak and Hunt really hope to achieve with this grim Autumn Statement

Christopher Hope, The Telegraph's associate editor, writes ahead of the Autumn Statement:

It is going to be grim for Conservative MPs today when Jeremy Hunt sets out his Autumn Statement much of which will be in direct opposition to the growth plan set out by his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng just six weeks ago. Hunt's long-awaited announcement will include £30 billion of spending cuts - although Hunt will pledge to support core public services such as the NHS, schools and the police - and £25billion of tax rises. If even half of the tax measures trailed over the past two and a half weeks are correct, plenty of Tory MPs will be following the example of former cabinet minister Esther McVey, and threatening to oppose the tax rises unless the £100billion HS2 rail link is scrapped.

You can read the full piece here.

10:51 AM

Rishi Sunak dodges question on talks with Xi Jinping

Alicia Kearns, the Tory chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, asked Rishi Sunak when he intends to reschedule a meeting with Xi Jinping, the Chinese President.

They had been due to hold talks at the G20 summit in Bali yesterday but the meeting was scrapped because of time pressures.

Mr Sunak would not be drawn on rescheduling talks with President Xi, but said: "She is absolutely right about the importance of dialogue... we are in the process of refreshing our integrated review and no doubt our approach to China will be a part of that.

"But in the mean time she is right that dialogue also offers the opportunity for us to raise issues of concern, defending our values and interests, particularly with regard to areas like Hong Kong which we will continue to do as the opportunity arises."

10:47 AM

PM 'won't sacrifice quality for speed' on trade deals

Rishi Sunak confirmed that the Northern Ireland Protocol was discussed during his meeting in Bali yesterday with the US President Joe Biden.

He said that he "remains committed to finding a solution to the challenges posed by the protocol".

Sir Keir Starmer had also asked if Mr Sunak and Mr Biden had discussed a UK-US trade deal.

Mr Sunak would not be drawn but said his approach to trade deals will be that he "won't sacrifice quality for speed".

"It is important that we take the time to get trade deals right," he said.

10:44 AM

'We must make those sacrifices'

Sir Keir Starmer told the House of Commons that "international alliances have never been so crucial".

He said: "We on this side of the House know that standing up to Russia's aggression will require further sacrifice but we must make those sacrifices because taking no action is not an option."

The Labour leader said the message must be clear that Russia will lose the war and Ukraine will win.

10:40 AM

Sir Keir Starmer calls for efforts to 'further isolate Putin'

Sir Keir Starmer said that he and Rishi Sunak have many differences of opinion but "when it comes to the defence of Ukraine we stand as one".

Speaking in the House of Commons, the Labour leader said "no country can be blamed for defending itself" as he referred to the missile which hit Poland.

Sir Keir said that "Russia is losing this war" and efforts should now focus on trying to "further isolate Putin". He said the latter will require dialogue with China.

10:38 AM

Jeremy Hunt arrives at Parliament

Jeremy Hunt has now completed the short journey from Downing Street to the Palace of Westminster.

The Chancellor will start delivering his Autumn Statement in the House of Commons at 11.30am.

Jeremy Hunt leaves 11 Downing Street this morning ahead of delivering his Autumn Statement in the House of Commons - Peter Nicholls /Reuters

10:37 AM

Rishi Sunak pledges to be 'strong abroad'

Rishi Sunak told the House of Commons that "most" of the G20 had strongly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Prime Minister set out his meetings with Joe Biden and Narendra Modi and said that in his meetings with leaders in Bali there had been a "shared determination to... drive a better future".

"By being strong abroad we strengthen our resilience at home so we will continue to support Ukraine," he said.

10:34 AM

Rishi Sunak delivers statement as Jeremy Hunt leaves Downing Street

Rishi Sunak is now delivering a statement in the House of Commons on his trip to the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

At the same time, Jeremy Hunt has just left No 11 Downing Street as he heads to Parliament to deliver the Autumn Statement at 11.30am

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, walks along Downing Street this morning ahead of delivering his Autumn Statement in the House of Commons - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Europe

10:31 AM

Poll: Majority of people believe Brexit was wrong decision

A majority of British people believe that Brexit was the wrong decision, according to a new poll by YouGov.

Some 56 per cent said leaving the EU was wrong which is a record high number for a poll by YouGov.

One in five people - 19 per cent - who voted for Brexit said they now believe it was the wrong decision.

One third of people - 32 per cent- said they believe leaving the EU was the right decision. That is a record low recorded by YouGov.

10:17 AM

Environment Secretary 'confident' UK can get through egg supply problems

Before Rishi Sunak's G20 statement at 10.30am there is environment questions in the House of Commons and Therese Coffey has been grilled over supermarkets reportedly "rationing" eggs because of shortages.

The Environment Secretary said there are still nearly 14 million egg-laying hens in the UK and she is confident “we can get through this supply difficulty”.

She said: "The minister for food, farming and fishing is meeting the industry on a regular basis, a weekly basis is my understanding.

"I think it’s fair to say retailers have not directly contacted the department to indicate supply chains… although I am conscious of what is happening in individual shelves.

"But recognising there are still about nearly 14 million egg-laying hens available, I’m confident we can get through this supply difficulty in the short term."

09:53 AM

'He doesn’t need to be doing this'

Ian Blackford, the SNP's leader in Westminster, said "optimistic signs" on inflation from the Bank of England mean the Chancellor does not need to bring in the "austerity measures" expected in today’s Autumn Statement.

Mr Blackford told Sky News: "I think it really brings into question a lot of the austerity measures that we know that the Chancellor is going to bring in today. He doesn’t need to be doing this, it’s a political choice as much as anything else."

He called for windfall taxes on companies that "have benefited from high energy prices" and said a tax on share buybacks "would bring in £11 billion".

He added that the economy was "smaller because of Brexit" and that "we should be honest about its impact".

09:49 AM

Cabinet finishes

It appears that the Cabinet has now finished meeting in 10 Downing Street, with ministers now starting to leave.

Rishi Sunak will be up in the Commons to deliver his statement on the G20 summit at about 10.30am.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly walks outside Number 10 Downing Street this morning - Toby Melville/Reuters

09:46 AM

The mini-Budget was less than two months ago

With all of the predictions of doom and gloom ahead of today's Autumn Statement it is perhaps hard to comprehend just how much the economic and political picture has changed since the mini-Budget which was unveiled less than two months ago.

Kwasi Kwarteng set out his plan on September 23 and he promised a raft of tax cuts as part of Liz Truss's grand plan to grow the economy.

But now his successor at the Treasury, Jeremy Hunt, is set to promise the exact opposite, with £24 billion of tax rises coming down the track.

A week is truly a longtime in politics at the moment.

09:24 AM

Build your own Autumn Statement

How would you fill the estimated £60billion black hole at the heart of the public finances?

Jeremy Hunt is expected to opt for slightly more spending cuts than tax rises but thanks to The Telegraph's new Autumn Statement planner you can make your own decisions.

Will you scrap parts of HS2 to save cash? Or perhaps make pensions less generous?

You can give it a go here.

09:18 AM

TUC boss warns against return to austerity

Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), has warned against the dangers of austerity.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme ahead of the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement, she said that tough spending cuts are “never easy for working people”.

Ms O’Grady said that George Osborne’s austerity plan had “failed”, amid expectations that Jeremy Hunt will preside over similarly painful cuts.

She said: “We have been suffering weak growth as a country ever since, because it was killing the golden goose. If you are starving the NHS, our education and skills system, of funding that has an impact on the economy because we need a healthy workforce, we need educated, skilled and trained workers.

“Now we really need big investment in green infrastructure and our public services, if we’re going to grow.”

09:13 AM

State pension in line to increase by 10.1% next year

Jeremy Hunt is expected to retain a Tory pledge to stick to the triple lock on state pensions today. That means pensioners should be in line for a 10.1 per cent increase in the value of their payments next year.

09:07 AM

Cabinet now meeting

Rishi Sunak's Cabinet is now meeting inside 10 Downing Street.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, will set out his Autumn Statement plans and ministers will give them the greenlight.

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, arrives in Downing Street today - Peter Nicholls/Reuters

Once Cabinet concludes, Mr Sunak will head to the House of Commons to make a statement on his trip to the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, at 10.30am.

Mr Hunt will then be in the Commons to make his statement at 11.30am. We are expecting the Chancellor to pose outside No 11 Downing Street before he travels to Parliament but he will be holding a red folder rather than a red briefcase because today is not a Budget.

Dominic Raab, the Deputy Prime Minister, arrives in Downing Street this morning - Justin Tallis /AFP

08:48 AM

Labour: Tories 'desperate to blame global factors' for UK's economic problems

Pat McFadden, Labour's shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, said Jeremy Hunt should begin his Autumn Statement today by "taking responsibility" for the nation's recent economic problems.

Mr McFadden told Sky News: "I think he should acknowledge their responsibility for what’s happened. I don’t think he should pretend the mini-Budget was just a bad dream."

The Labour MP said the Chancellor may have to "overcompensate" for the mistakes of Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget and would be "desperate to blame global factors" for the UK’s poor economic outlook.

He said Labour’s green prosperity plan would have to be funded "in part by borrowing", adding that there was a difference between "borrowing for unfunded tax cuts" and for "investments that will have a return for the future of the country".

08:43 AM

Autumn Statement must 'work with the grain' of Bank of England plans

Harriett Baldwin, the Tory chair of the Treasury Select Committee, said Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement must "work with the grain" of what the Bank of England is trying to do in terms of bringing down inflation.

She told Sky News: "We want to see something that will help work with the grain of what the Bank of England is trying to do to bring down inflation. Inflation is the worst economic problem in this country at the moment, 11.1 per cent yesterday.

"The Bank of England is raising rates. Obviously you don't want the Chancellor in his announcement to do something that is going to cut across those efforts that they are making to reduce inflation back to the two per cent target."

08:33 AM

Pictured: Oliver Dowden arrives in Downing Street for Cabinet meeting

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden arrives in Downing Street, London, ahead of a Cabinet meeting - James Manning/PA

08:29 AM

Jeremy Hunt: 'We are having to take some difficult decisions'

In a video produced by the Treasury and published this morning, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: "Today we are having to take some difficult decisions to restore stability, bring inflation down and balance the nation’s books.

"So this is our plan to build a stronger economy, protect public services and make sure we look after our most vulnerable."

Rishi Sunak said in the same video: "Today's statement will help deliver the long term stability this country needs."

The UK is facing the effects of the global economic crisis.



Difficult decisions need to be taken now to drive down inflation - the hidden tax eating into household budgets.



The Cabinet has set out why we are prioritising stability, growth and public services ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VOUg5AMBeh — HM Treasury (@hmtreasury) November 17, 2022

08:28 AM

Labour: UK is stuck in a 'Conservative doom loop'

Pat McFadden, Labour's shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, claimed the nation is stuck in a "Conservative doom loop".

He told Sky News: "It is not just about the last 12 weeks. One of the reasons we are in this posoition is because we have had low economic growth for years.

"We are the only G7 country that hasn't recovered its pre-Covid economic position yet and that longer term weakness is actually the more fundamental backdrop to some of the decisions that we are going to hear today.

"Unless we get out of that pattern of low growth, we are stuck in this Conservative doom loop of emergency statements with tax rises and spending cuts and all the rest of it."

08:16 AM

David Davis: 'It is all going to be gloomy this morning'

David Davis, the former Brexit secretary, said the Autumn Statement will be "gloomy" and he does not expect there to be any rabbits pulled out of the hat by Jeremy Hunt.

The senior Tory MP also said there is a "real risk" that the Autumn Statement could make the looming recession "worse".

Asked if he anticipated any "good news", Mr Davis told Talk TV: "Not immediately, no. But I don't actually think he has got much choice. Unfortunately because the Truss regime made such a horlicks frankly of what they were trying to do, he has got to first off keep the markets happy, he can't afford another run on the pound, secondly he has got to meet the requirements... bringing inflation under control and he has got to balance the budget at least in part.

"My expectation, frankly the biggest risk, put aside all of the gloomy news, it is all going to be gloomy this morning, you are dead right, there will be no rabbits, put aside that, the biggest risk is that what he is doing may make the recession that we are running into, all of Europe, all of the western world is running into, worse.

"That is the real problem, that is the real risk."

08:09 AM

Labour claims UK 'falling behind on global stage'

Rachel Reeves, Labour's shadow chancellor, claimed the UK is "falling behind on the global stage" as she blamed "12 years of Tory economic failure".

She tweeted: "We’re falling behind globally because of 12 years of Tory economic failure. Labour has a long-term plan to get our economy growing.

"It’s powered by the talent and efforts of millions of working people and thousands of businesses. It will be fairer, greener, and more dynamic."

08:03 AM

UK facing 'grim economic outlook'

Torsten Bell, the chief executive of the Resolution Foundation think tank, said he was expecting some "pretty bad economic news" as the Chancellor prepares to deliver his Autumn Statement today.

Mr Bell told Sky News the UK faced a "grim economic outlook", with the economy growing very slowly and "possibly ending this Parliament as weak as it began". He added that this would be "much weaker than we were previously expecting".

The head of the economic think tank said that he expected unemployment to rise, "which is the opposite of what we’ve been seeing in the recent past".

Mr Bell added that tax rises would largely hit middle and higher-income households, but that lower-income households were seeing "the highest inflation rate right now and finding the cost-of-living crisis hardest to deal with".

08:00 AM

Senior Tory MP: There has been a negative 'Brexit effect' on nation's finances

Harriett Baldwin, the Tory chairwoman of the Treasury Select Committee, said Brexit has had a negative impact on the nation's finances.

Asked if Brexit had contributed to the UK's economic problems, she told Times Radio: "I think the bigger economic shocks were Covid and obviously the pandemic and recovering from that, and now Putin's weaponisation of energy prices.

"But we've been quite clear in our reports that there is a Brexit effect... it's further down the scale of impact.

"I would also make the point that obviously during the referendum campaign, these points were made very clearly by a lot of people and the UK chose to leave the European Union and we must respect that and that has happened and we must make sure that we make the most of the opportunities that do exist outside."

07:56 AM

Rishi Sunak to hold Cabinet meeting at 8.30am

Rishi Sunak will convene a meeting of his Cabinet in 10 Downing Street this morning to rubberstamp the Autumn Statement.

The meeting will start at 8.30am.

Mr Sunak only arrived back in the country in the early hours of this morning after travelling back from the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

07:50 AM

Tory MP warns Government must not 'tax us to death'

Sir John Redwood, a senior Tory MP, warned the Government must not tax the nation "to death" as he said the priority must be boosting economic growth.

He told Talk TV: "Yes, it should reduce wasteful and needless expenditure... but it should not be taxing us to death. It needs to be offering people tax incentives and help to get the growth that we need to get through this."

07:45 AM

Senior Tory MP expects Autumn Statement 'delays to infrastructure projects'

Harriett Baldwin, the Tory chairwoman of the Treasury Select Committee, said she was "pleased" the Government will be releasing an OBR forecast alongside its Autumn Statement today.

Ms Baldwin told Times Radio: "That’s the number one thing that we’ve been calling for and we’re pleased we’re going to see it today."

The Conservative MP said the committee hoped the Chancellor’s statement would help the UK’s "productive growth capacity", but that she does expect it to involve some "delays to infrastructure projects".

Ms Baldwin added that she expected more interest rate rises later in the year, but worried something had "gone wrong" in the Bank of England’s forecasting models, "particularly around the tightness of the labour market".

07:42 AM

What will be in the Autumn Statement?

We already have a pretty good idea of what will be today's Autumn Statement. These are some of the moves expected to be announced by Jeremy Hunt:

A total of £30 billion of spending cuts and £24 billion of tax rises

'Stealth' raids on income tax, National Insurance and inheritance tax

The threshold for paying the 45p top rate of income tax will be lowered from £150,000 to £125,000

Councils will be given the power to increase council tax by five per cent without the need for a local referendum

The windfall tax on energy giants will be extended and increased

Benefits will rise in line with inflation next year while the triple lock on the state pension will be retained

07:37 AM

Pictured: Jeremy Hunt prepares for Autumn Statement with morning run

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt runs with his dog in central London this morning - Toby Melville/Reuters

07:34 AM

Senior Tory MP urges Government to 'fight recession and go for growth'

I want the government to fight recession and go for growth. The Bank of England needs to set the right interest rates to control inflation and influence bond markets. The Bank rate has been too low. Mortgage rates are high enough. — John Redwood (@johnredwood) November 17, 2022

07:32 AM

IFS boss: OBR forecasts will be 'miserable'

Paul Johnson, the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said he expects the Office for Budget Responsibility's economic forecasts to be "miserable".

The think tank boss told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: "We saw the Bank of England provide some really very miserable forecasts for the future of the economy last week and there is no question whatever that the OBR will be following suit with some miserable forecasts which are much worse than what they were suggesting back in March."

The OBR is due to publish its forecasts this afternoon.

07:26 AM

What will Jeremy Hunt say?

Jeremy Hunt is expected to tell the House of Commons that the nation must “face into the storm”.

He is expected to say: "As countries all over the world grapple with inflation, our plan reflects British values: we are both honest about the challenges, and fair in our solutions.

"We are taking difficult decisions to deliver strong public finances and help keep mortgage rates low, but our plan also protects our long-term economic growth.

"At the same time, we protect the vulnerable, because to be British is to be compassionate. There is a global energy crisis, a global inflation crisis and a global economic crisis. But the British people are tough, inventive, and resourceful. We have risen to bigger challenges before.

"We aren’t immune to these global headwinds, but with this plan for stability, growth and public services - we will face into the storm."

07:25 AM

What will Rishi Sunak do on defence spending target?

Liz Truss pledged to increase defence spending to three per cent of UK GDP by 2030 but Rishi Sunak has not made the same commitment.

He has simply said that he will provide the Ministry of Defence with the money it needs to keep the nation safe.

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak speaks during a press conference on the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia on November 16, 2022 - Anton Raharjo/Anadolu Agency

Many Tory MPs are adamant that three per cent is the number that Mr Sunak should shoot for, arguing that the world is now a more perilous place and the UK’s defence budget should reflect that.

Some sort of increase over the medium term does seem likely - the question will be whether the figure chosen will be large enough to avoid a Tory rebellion.

07:24 AM

The scale of the economic challenge facing Jeremy Hunt

Official figures published yesterday by the Office for National Statistics showed that inflation increased to 11.1 per cent in October.

That represents a 41-year high. The last time inflation was at such levels was October 1981.

It was also higher than economists had been expecting, with many having pencilled in a rise of 10.7 per cent.

07:23 AM

All eyes on the OBR

Today’s Autumn Statement will be accompanied by economic forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility.

It is safe to say that the economic watchdog’s numbers will be subject to intense scrutiny by just about everyone in Westminster when they are released this afternoon.

There is one number that will be of most interest and that is the OBR’s official assessment of how big the black hole is at the heart of the public finances.

Reports have suggested it is as much as £60billion. Whatever the number is will be directly linked to the scale of the Chancellor’s tax rises and spending cuts.

07:22 AM

Jeremy Hunt will not take part in boozy tradition

By tradition, the chancellor delivering a budget or major fiscal statement is the only occasion when a minister can drink alcohol at the despatch box in the House of Commons.

William Gladstone drank sherry with a beaten egg and Benjamin Disraeli had brandy.

But Jeremy Hunt has ruled out following in their footsteps.

He said earlier this week that "despite the difficulty of the package I will be announcing, I sadly will not be drinking any whisky as I do so".

07:21 AM

What time will Jeremy Hunt deliver the Autumn Statement?

Jeremy Hunt is expected to start delivering the Autumn Statement in the House of Commons at 11.30am. The Chancellor is expected to speak for about an hour.

We had been expecting Mr Hunt slightly earlier at 10.30am but Rishi Sunak is now due to deliver a statement on his recent trip to the G20 first.

07:20 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today’s politics live blog.

It is a massive day in Westminster as Jeremy Hunt will finally deliver his eagerly-anticipated Autumn Statement.

The Chancellor will unveil a raft of tax rises and public spending cuts as he tries to balance the books and put the nation’s finances back onto a stable footing.

Today’s announcement will have significant ramifications for families and businesses across the country and I will be on hand to guide you through the key developments.