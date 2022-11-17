Autumn Statement 2022 latest: Jeremy Hunt to unveil £54bn of tax rises and spending cuts - live updates

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, is pictured in central London this morning - Toby Melville/Reuters

Jeremy Hunt is set to deliver his eagerly-anticipated Autumn Statement this morning as he unveils his strategy for stabilising the public finances.

The Chancellor will address the House of Commons at approximately 11.30am and he is expected to announce £54 billion of tax rises and public spending cuts.

He will say that Britain must “face into the storm” as he sets out £24 billion of tax hikes and £30 billion of spending reductions.

Mr Hunt and Rishi Sunak have repeatedly warned in the run up to today’s statement that they are having to make difficult decisions in order to balance the books.

Unveiling his plan, the Chancellor is expected to tell MPs: "The British people are tough, inventive, and resourceful. We have risen to bigger challenges before.

"We aren’t immune to these global headwinds, but with this plan for stability, growth and public services, we will face into the storm."

Pictured: Oliver Dowden arrives in Downing Street for Cabinet meeting

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden arrives in Downing Street, London, ahead of a Cabinet meeting

Jeremy Hunt: 'We are having to take some difficult decisions'

In a video produced by the Treasury and published this morning, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: "Today we are having to take some difficult decisions to restore stability, bring inflation down and balance the nation’s books.

"So this is our plan to build a stronger economy, protect public services and make sure we look after our most vulnerable."

Rishi Sunak said in the same video: "Today's statement will help deliver the long term stability this country needs."

The UK is facing the effects of the global economic crisis.



Difficult decisions need to be taken now to drive down inflation - the hidden tax eating into household budgets.



Labour: UK is stuck in a 'Conservative doom loop'

Pat McFadden, Labour's shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, claimed the nation is stuck in a "Conservative doom loop".

He told Sky News: "It is not just about the last 12 weeks. One of the reasons we are in this posoition is because we have had low economic growth for years.

"We are the only G7 country that hasn't recovered its pre-Covid economic position yet and that longer term weakness is actually the more fundamental backdrop to some of the decisions that we are going to hear today.

"Unless we get out of that pattern of low growth, we are stuck in this Conservative doom loop of emergency statements with tax rises and spending cuts and all the rest of it."

David Davis: 'It is all going to be gloomy this morning'

David Davis, the former Brexit secretary, said the Autumn Statement will be "gloomy" and he does not expect there to be any rabbits pulled out of the hat by Jeremy Hunt.

The senior Tory MP also said there is a "real risk" that the Autumn Statement could make the looming recession "worse".

Asked if he anticipated any "good news", Mr Davis told Talk TV: "Not immediately, no. But I don't actually think he has got much choice. Unfortunately because the Truss regime made such a horlicks frankly of what they were trying to do, he has got to first off keep the markets happy, he can't afford another run on the pound, secondly he has got to meet the requirements... bringing inflation under control and he has got to balance the budget at least in part.

"My expectation, frankly the biggest risk, put aside all of the gloomy news, it is all going to be gloomy this morning, you are dead right, there will be no rabbits, put aside that, the biggest risk is that what he is doing may make the recession that we are running into, all of Europe, all of the western world is running into, worse.

"That is the real problem, that is the real risk."

Labour claims UK 'falling behind on global stage'

Rachel Reeves, Labour's shadow chancellor, claimed the UK is "falling behind on the global stage" as she blamed "12 years of Tory economic failure".

She tweeted: "We’re falling behind globally because of 12 years of Tory economic failure. Labour has a long-term plan to get our economy growing.

"It’s powered by the talent and efforts of millions of working people and thousands of businesses. It will be fairer, greener, and more dynamic."

UK facing 'grim economic outlook'

Torsten Bell, the chief executive of the Resolution Foundation think tank, said he was expecting some "pretty bad economic news" as the Chancellor prepares to deliver his Autumn Statement today.

Mr Bell told Sky News the UK faced a "grim economic outlook", with the economy growing very slowly and "possibly ending this Parliament as weak as it began". He added that this would be "much weaker than we were previously expecting".

The head of the economic think tank said that he expected unemployment to rise, "which is the opposite of what we’ve been seeing in the recent past".

Mr Bell added that tax rises would largely hit middle and higher-income households, but that lower-income households were seeing "the highest inflation rate right now and finding the cost-of-living crisis hardest to deal with".

Senior Tory MP: There has been a negative 'Brexit effect' on nation's finances

Harriett Baldwin, the Tory chairwoman of the Treasury Select Committee, said Brexit has had a negative impact on the nation's finances.

Asked if Brexit had contributed to the UK's economic problems, she told Times Radio: "I think the bigger economic shocks were Covid and obviously the pandemic and recovering from that, and now Putin's weaponisation of energy prices.

"But we've been quite clear in our reports that there is a Brexit effect... it's further down the scale of impact.

"I would also make the point that obviously during the referendum campaign, these points were made very clearly by a lot of people and the UK chose to leave the European Union and we must respect that and that has happened and we must make sure that we make the most of the opportunities that do exist outside."

Rishi Sunak to hold Cabinet meeting at 8.30am

Rishi Sunak will convene a meeting of his Cabinet in 10 Downing Street this morning to rubberstamp the Autumn Statement.

The meeting will start at 8.30am.

Mr Sunak only arrived back in the country in the early hours of this morning after travelling back from the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

Tory MP warns Government must not 'tax us to death'

Sir John Redwood, a senior Tory MP, warned the Government must not tax the nation "to death" as he said the priority must be boosting economic growth.

He told Talk TV: "Yes, it should reduce wasteful and needless expenditure... but it should not be taxing us to death. It needs to be offering people tax incentives and help to get the growth that we need to get through this."

Senior Tory MP expects Autumn Statement 'delays to infrastructure projects'

Harriett Baldwin, the Tory chairwoman of the Treasury Select Committee, said she was "pleased" the Government will be releasing an OBR forecast alongside its Autumn Statement today.

Ms Baldwin told Times Radio: "That’s the number one thing that we’ve been calling for and we’re pleased we’re going to see it today."

The Conservative MP said the committee hoped the Chancellor’s statement would help the UK’s "productive growth capacity", but that she does expect it to involve some "delays to infrastructure projects".

Ms Baldwin added that she expected more interest rate rises later in the year, but worried something had "gone wrong" in the Bank of England’s forecasting models, "particularly around the tightness of the labour market".

What will be in the Autumn Statement?

We already have a pretty good idea of what will be today's Autumn Statement. These are some of the moves expected to be announced by Jeremy Hunt:

A total of £30 billion of spending cuts and £24 billion of tax rises

'Stealth' raids on income tax, National Insurance and inheritance tax

The threshold for paying the 45p top rate of income tax will be lowered from £150,000 to £125,000

Councils will be given the power to increase council tax by five per cent without the need for a local referendum

The windfall tax on energy giants will be extended and increased

Benefits will rise in line with inflation next year while the triple lock on the state pension will be retained

Pictured: Jeremy Hunt prepares for Autumn Statement with morning run

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt runs with his dog in central London this morning

Senior Tory MP urges Government to 'fight recession and go for growth'

I want the government to fight recession and go for growth. The Bank of England needs to set the right interest rates to control inflation and influence bond markets. The Bank rate has been too low. Mortgage rates are high enough. — John Redwood (@johnredwood) November 17, 2022

07:32 AM

IFS boss: OBR forecasts will be 'miserable'

Paul Johnson, the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said he expects the Office for Budget Responsibility's economic forecasts to be "miserable".

The think tank boss told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: "We saw the Bank of England provide some really very miserable forecasts for the future of the economy last week and there is no question whatever that the OBR will be following suit with some miserable forecasts which are much worse than what they were suggesting back in March."

The OBR is due to publish its forecasts this afternoon.

What will Jeremy Hunt say?

Jeremy Hunt is expected to tell the House of Commons that the nation must “face into the storm”.

He is expected to say: "As countries all over the world grapple with inflation, our plan reflects British values: we are both honest about the challenges, and fair in our solutions.

"We are taking difficult decisions to deliver strong public finances and help keep mortgage rates low, but our plan also protects our long-term economic growth.

"At the same time, we protect the vulnerable, because to be British is to be compassionate. There is a global energy crisis, a global inflation crisis and a global economic crisis. But the British people are tough, inventive, and resourceful. We have risen to bigger challenges before.

"We aren’t immune to these global headwinds, but with this plan for stability, growth and public services - we will face into the storm."

What will Rishi Sunak do on defence spending target?

Liz Truss pledged to increase defence spending to three per cent of UK GDP by 2030 but Rishi Sunak has not made the same commitment.

He has simply said that he will provide the Ministry of Defence with the money it needs to keep the nation safe.

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak speaks during a press conference on the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia on November 16, 2022

Many Tory MPs are adamant that three per cent is the number that Mr Sunak should shoot for, arguing that the world is now a more perilous place and the UK’s defence budget should reflect that.

Some sort of increase over the medium term does seem likely - the question will be whether the figure chosen will be large enough to avoid a Tory rebellion.

The scale of the economic challenge facing Jeremy Hunt

Official figures published yesterday by the Office for National Statistics showed that inflation increased to 11.1 per cent in October.

That represents a 41-year high. The last time inflation was at such levels was October 1981.

It was also higher than economists had been expecting, with many having pencilled in a rise of 10.7 per cent.

All eyes on the OBR

Today’s Autumn Statement will be accompanied by economic forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility.

It is safe to say that the economic watchdog’s numbers will be subject to intense scrutiny by just about everyone in Westminster when they are released this afternoon.

There is one number that will be of most interest and that is the OBR’s official assessment of how big the black hole is at the heart of the public finances.

Reports have suggested it is as much as £60billion. Whatever the number is will be directly linked to the scale of the Chancellor’s tax rises and spending cuts.

Jeremy Hunt will not take part in boozy tradition

By tradition, the chancellor delivering a budget or major fiscal statement is the only occasion when a minister can drink alcohol at the despatch box in the House of Commons.

William Gladstone drank sherry with a beaten egg and Benjamin Disraeli had brandy.

But Jeremy Hunt has ruled out following in their footsteps.

He said earlier this week that "despite the difficulty of the package I will be announcing, I sadly will not be drinking any whisky as I do so".

What time will Jeremy Hunt deliver the Autumn Statement?

Jeremy Hunt is expected to start delivering the Autumn Statement in the House of Commons at 11.30am. The Chancellor is expected to speak for about an hour.

We had been expecting Mr Hunt slightly earlier at 10.30am but Rishi Sunak is now due to deliver a statement on his recent trip to the G20 first.

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today’s politics live blog.

It is a massive day in Westminster as Jeremy Hunt will finally deliver his eagerly-anticipated Autumn Statement.

The Chancellor will unveil a raft of tax rises and public spending cuts as he tries to balance the books and put the nation’s finances back onto a stable footing.

Today’s announcement will have significant ramifications for families and businesses across the country and I will be on hand to guide you through the key developments.