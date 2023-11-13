Autumn Statement 2023: When is it and how will it affect me?

The government will shortly announce its tax and spending plans for the year ahead.

The Autumn Statement affects the take-home pay and household budgets of millions of people, as well as setting out how much will be spent on key public services.

When is the Autumn Statement?

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will deliver the Autumn Statement in the House of Commons on Wednesday, 22 November 2023.

The speech usually happens at lunchtime.

Why is this statement so important?

The Autumn Statement is one of the key financial events in the political calendar.

The chancellor updates MPs on the country's finances and the government's tax and public spending plans based on the latest forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

The independent OBR, which checks the health of the economy, will present its own assessment of Mr Hunt's plans to Parliament.

Jeremy Hunt

What are the key challenges facing the UK economy?

Inflation is still too high

Inflation - the rate at which prices rise - has fallen sharply since the high of 11.1% in October 2022, but households are still being squeezed.

The CPI measure of inflation was 6.7% in the year to September - the same as in August. But that is more than three times the Bank of England's target of 2%.

The government has pledged to get inflation down to around 5% by the end of 2023.

Growth has stalled

The Bank of England increased interest rates 14 times since 2021 to get inflation under control, but there are concerns the rises have weighed on economic growth. Growth stalled between July and September, official figures show.

The Bank says the UK is likely to see zero growth until 2025, and has said interest rates will remain high - and may even rise further.

Government borrowing is soaring

Government borrowing costs have been mounting, meaning the Treasury has to pay back more in debt interest.

Some think that may leave Mr Hunt with less money to spend on public services, or make it harder to cut taxes.

However, official figures showed that government borrowing in September, while high, came in lower than most economists had expected, leading some to suggest the chancellor may have more room for giveaways than previously thought.

What could be in the Autumn Statement?

Income tax cuts

The chancellor is under pressure from his party to cut taxes, but has so far ruled it out.

However, Tory cabinet minister Robert Jenrick recently told the BBC that cuts were a possibility if the government meets its target of halving inflation.

It seems unlikely, but Mr Hunt could change course at the Autumn Statement.

Pensions

The government should set out how much pensions will rise by from April 2024.

Under the so-called triple lock, the state pension is supposed to increase by the highest out of inflation (as measured by CPI the previous September), average earnings, or 2.5%.

This year, earnings growth is highest at 8.5%. But the Treasury may not honour that figure.

Instead, ministers may use earnings data that strips out the impact of bonuses and one-off payments. That would mean an increase of 7.8%, saving about £1bn.

Tougher benefits rules

Mr Hunt will set out tougher rules around the requirements to look for work which apply to certain benefits.

Reports have suggested the government may stop people making new claims for a set period if they have been persistently sanctioned for breaking these rules.

First-time buyers

The government is considering expanding its mortgage guarantee scheme to help more first-time buyers borrow with a 5% deposit.

The scheme was extended for 12 months to finish in December 2023, but may continue for another year.

Green stamp duty rebate

New homeowners who make their properties more energy efficient within two years could receive a partial stamp duty rebate, according to the Telegraph.

The plan was recommended by the Energy Efficiency Taskforce, which the chancellor set up in last year's Autumn Statement.

Inheritance tax and stamp duty

Despite Mr Hunt having publicly ruled out tax cuts, ministers are apparently exploring a possible cut to inheritance tax (IHT).

IHT is currently charged at 40% over the tax-free threshold of £325,000, but the Sunday Times says ministers are considering reducing the rate or scrapping the tax.

Meanwhile, the i newspaper reported a cut to stamp duty was being considered.

ISAs

Reports suggest the chancellor may shake up the tax-free individual savings account (Isa) market.

He could launch a combined cash-and-shares Isa to encourage more investment in the UK stock market.

Will the Autumn Statement affect all of the UK?

Some parts of the Autumn Statement affect the whole of the UK.

However, the governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland also make some tax and spending decisions independently - although Northern Ireland doesn't currently have a functioning executive.

If the Westminster government announces extra spending for England, the other nations get an equivalent extra sum of money.

Banner saying 'Get in touch'

Are you struggling to live on your current benefit allowance? Are you struggling to find work? Share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.