Autumn Statement 2023: When is it and our predictions for Jeremy Hunt’s announcement

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will deliver his Autumn Statement on Wednesday, November 22, and is under pressure to ease the nation’s tax burden.

Yet the Chancellor has warned that tax cuts are “virtually impossible” despite the Government borrowing less-than-expected this year.

He has said the country faces “difficult decisions” – blaming record interest payments on the national debt and the poor state of the public finances.

Nevertheless, Conservative MPs are piling pressure on Mr Hunt to find the money to cut taxes and use the Autumn Statement to boost growth as the next General Election looms.

It comes after Mr Hunt extended the deep freeze on income tax thresholds until 2028, leaving “fiscal drag” to pull more taxpayers into higher tax brackets.

Here, Telegraph Money details what Britain might see in the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement – from an inheritance tax cut to a reform of the state pension triple lock.

Inheritance tax

The Telegraph, along with more than 50 Conservative MPs, is calling on the Government to abolish inheritance tax to save more middle class families from the death duty.

There have been reports that the Prime Minister is considering cutting the 40pc rate of inheritance tax (IHT) before phasing it out altogether, although Mr Hunt said in September it would be “virtually impossible” to cut taxes until the economy improved.

However, MPs have suggested that Mr Hunt could simplify the system to allow all families to pass on £1m tax-free.

This would involve scrapping the £175,000 “residence nil-rate band” or “family home allowance”, which protects homes passed to direct descendants, and increasing the main £325,000 allowance to £500,000 instead.

Inheritance tax is the most unfair tax in the UK, a poll for The Telegraph found earlier this year.

When David Cameron was elected Prime Minister in 2010, just under 15,000 families paid inheritance tax.

But in 2020-21, 27,000 deaths resulted in an inheritance tax charge, netting a total £6bn for the Treasury.

Cutting the 40pc inheritance tax rate could be seen as the first step in a series of reductions that would eventually lead to the end of the tax, it has been reported.



Tom Evennett, partner at EY, suggests the Government could either raise the standard threshold to £500,000 to reduce the burden on more families, or even abolish the tax altogether.



Scrapping IHT entirely may make it harder for a future Labour Government to reintroduce the unpopular levy, he says, compared to a threshold or rate change which would be more easily reversed.

Isa reforms

Telegraph Money revealed in August that Treasury ministers were considering sweeping reforms to Isas, to push more savers into investing.

Options under consideration include allowing savers to open multiple Isas of the same type in a single tax year without losing their £20,000 allowance.

Mr Hunt is also said to be considering giving savers who invest in British companies an extra £5,000 tax-free allowance.

Isas currently allow savers to put away up to £20,000 a year without having to pay tax on interest or returns.

Ministers may decide to scrap some of the less popular types of Isa, such as the Innovative Finance Isa, a vehicle for more high-risk investments, which has seen limited take-up since its introduction in 2016.

It is understood that Mr Hunt is also close to approving plans to change decades-old legislation to allow so-called fractional shares to be held in savers’ Isas. This would make it easier to invest in certain stocks.

Green stamp duty

Mr Hunt is considering giving new homeowners who improve the energy efficiency of their properties in the first two years of their ownership a stamp duty rebate.

One government figure familiar with the policy discussions told The Telegraph the idea was “in the running” to be announced in the Autumn statement.

Under the proposal, if new homeowners improved the Energy Performance Rating (EPC) of a property in the first two years after it was purchased then they would be given some stamp duty money back.

EPC ratings range from A for the most efficient properties to G for the least. A poor rating often reflects that heat is easily lost from a property, meaning more energy is needed to keep it warm.

Supporters in the Government believe the proposal could help reduce household energy bills and mean less electricity is consumed across the UK.

An alternative would be to raise the thresholds at which stamp duty is incurred, from the current starting point of £250,000.

Help for first-time buyers

Mr Hunt is also reportedly planning new policies to help people to buy their first home.

This could include increasing stamp duty thresholds or reforming first-time buyer schemes.

One option being discussed is an extension to the existing mortgage guarantee scheme that helps buyers purchase their first property with just a 5pc deposit.

The scheme, introduced in 2020 by Mr Sunak when he was chancellor, applies to properties worth up to £600,000. The policy encourages lenders to offer low-deposit mortgages as the state underwrites some of the risk.

It is said that Mr Hunt is looking at ways to extend the scheme, which was due to end in December.

The move, if signed off, will aim to boost homeownership among younger people who are finding it difficult to get on the housing ladder because of high mortgage rates.

Mr Hunt is also looking at increasing the property price cap on the existing range of Isas, and potentially introducing a new Isa for first-time buyers following the closure of the Help to Buy scheme in March.

The existing Lifetime Isa lets people save tax-free and receive a government bonus to buy a house worth up to £450,000.

Tax cuts

It has been reported that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is considering increasing the 40pc income tax threshold, which would amount to a tax cut for five million people.

Tory backbenchers, including the former prime minister Liz Truss, are calling on him and Mr Hunt to slash taxes after successive rises have driven the tax burden to its highest level since the Second World War.

In 2021 Mr Sunak, while chancellor, froze income tax thresholds for five years.

Mr Hunt has repeatedly said that because of the state of the public finances, now is not the right time to cut taxes.

The Chancellor could also look to cut stamp duty. Stamp duty in England and Northern Ireland is now 5pc for a main residence bought for between £250,001 and £925,000, rising to 10pc between £925,001 and £1.5m.

Pension reforms

The Chancellor is considering overhauling tax on company pensions in an effort to unlock tens of billions of pounds of investment in the UK economy.

The Telegraph understands that Mr Hunt wants to use the Autumn Statement to slash a 35pc “penalty” tax rate that companies face when they withdraw cash surpluses from their pension schemes.

Companies currently enjoy corporation tax relief on contributions paid into defined benefit pension schemes, which promise a set retirement income to members.

However, withdrawing cash from pension schemes when they are in surplus currently incurs the tax charge. One source suggested that reducing the charge to match the current level of corporation tax of 25pc would be a fairer approach.

The levy was first introduced in the 1980s to try to stop companies from building up surpluses to dodge tax. It has not changed since the start of the millennium.

Rise in fuel duty

Mr Hunt is considering raising fuel duty for the first time in more than a decade.

Treasury analysts have told him that raising fuel duty by at least 2p in the pound is needed, to claw back £5bn the Exchequer is losing each year after Mr Sunak cut the duty by 5p in March 2022.

It is understood that Treasury officials do not believe the move will be seen as a tax rise, as the duty will still be lower than when it was last raised in 2011.

Under the plans, duty will rise to 55p a litre for petrol and diesel. VAT is also levied on fuel duty, compounding any rise in the tax. Fuel duty accounts for £26.2bn in tax revenues, around 2.7pc of Treasury receipts.

If the Chancellor does increase fuel duty for the first time in 13 years, he will face a backlash from Conservative MPs and motorists. As fuel duty is frozen until April 2024, this change could be delayed until the spring budget next year.

The fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, last year said it expected fuel duty to rise this year by 23pc, but Mr Hunt decided to freeze the levy in his Budget in March because of high inflation.

Rise in alcohol duty

The Chancellor is mulling increasing alcohol duty for the second time in four months.

Rates are expected to rise in line with the retail price index, currently 8.9pc, which means the average price of a bottle of red wine will hit £8, up from £7.74 today.

The pensions triple lock

Mr Hunt is poised to overhaul how the pensions triple lock is calculated in a move that could save the Treasury £900m a year.

The Chancellor is expected to announce that the state pension will rise in line with regular wages at 7.8pc, rather than the 8.5pc surge in total pay when bonuses are taken into account.

The triple lock increases the state pension each year by the highest of average wage rises, 2.5pc or inflation.

Official data published last month showed inflation in September held steady at 6.7pc, which is less than the 8.5pc growth in average pay in the three months to August.

The Chancellor and Mel Stride, the Work and Pensions Secretary, are expected to choose regular pay, which rose by 7.8pc, instead of total pay as the basis for the triple lock, cutting out the effect of bonuses.

This would mean the basic pension went up by around £837 next year, not the £902 which would be expected if bonuses were included.

Mr Hunt and Mr Stride are under pressure over the triple lock because over successive years – especially amid high inflation and wage growth – it has been seen by some as too expensive.

What is holding Hunt back?

In an ideal world, about a year before a general election, the Chancellor would seek to hose money around like there is no tomorrow, giving households a feelgood factor and boosting the economy.

But we are not in an ideal world.

The Government sets itself fiscal rules, aiming to keep a lid on borrowing, get the national debt falling as a share of GDP, and limit benefit spending.

These are policed by the Office for Budget Responsibility, which forecasts the state of the economy in the years ahead, and predicts whether or not the Government is on track to hit its goals.

Back in March at the time of the Budget, the OBR said Hunt was on track to get debt falling in five years’ time by a margin of just £6bn – a large amount to most people, but a tiny figure compared to the national debt, which stands at £2.6 trillion, or £2600bn.

Since then, much of the economic news has been grim.

Inflation has refused to fall as much as the OBR anticipated. Consumer prices in the third quarter were up 6.7pc on the year, well above the 5.4pc anticipated by the OBR.

This is bad for the economy, though good for Government receipts as taxes are levied on cash in the economy, and higher prices mean more revenues.

Higher inflation also means higher interest rates.

The OBR, using expectations from financial markets, anticipated the Bank of England’s base rate would peak at around 4.25pc before falling late this year and into 2024. Instead rates are now at 5.25pc and not expected to fall any time soon.

This is painful for a heavily indebted government, restricting the Chancellor’s room for manoeuvre.

Every extra percentage point on Bank Rate expectations adds another £7.5bn to £8bn to government debt payments in five years’ time, the OBR estimates.

It means that increase in the base rate already risks wiping out the Government’s entire headroom for any tax cuts or spending increases.

Interest spending on the national debt hit £108bn last financial year and is set to stay high for years to come.

Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said it means there is little room for the Chancellor to offer any sort of giveaways.

“Poor growth and very high spending on debt interest over the next few years mean that the national debt is stuck at close to 100pc of national income, even with tight spending settlements and further big tax rises in the pipeline,” he said.

“The price of our high levels of indebtedness, failure to stimulate growth, and high borrowing costs is likely to be a protracted period of high taxes and tight spending.”

Martin Beck, chief economic adviser to the EY Item Club, estimates that the net effect of inflation and economic growth since March has been to increase the Chancellor’s fiscal headroom from £6.5bn to between £15bn and £20bn.

Additional reporting by Tim Wallace

