Autumn of War

From the The Morning Dispatch on The Dispatch

Happy Monday, and happy birthday to President Joe Biden, who turns 81 today and breaks his own record, as he does every day, for oldest president in U.S. history. We hope it’s a double-ice-cream-scoop day.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

What Makes a ‘Stalemate’?

Artillerymen Mortar gunners of the First Presidential National Guard Brigade of Ukraine BUREVIY (Storm) during a practical exercise at a training ground in northern Ukraine on November 8, 2023. (Photo by Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Last week, the Ukrainian military released footage of fighting around the town of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine. The now-leveled area had been the site of one of the few Russian military successes in the spring, largely due to the efforts of mercenary Wagner forces that have more or less been disbanded. The roughly minute-long video clip showed Ukrainian soldiers in full tactical gear, moving across a burned-out landscape as machine gun fire interrupted the bright, clear day. A tree stripped of its branches smoldered from the inside, and the ground was covered in ash and craters—a literal “no man’s land” between Ukrainian positions and abandoned Russian trenches. A handful of Ukrainian soldiers dove into a trench. Later during the video (several jump cuts make it difficult to tell how much time has passed) a mortar exploded ahead of them.

It’s a small slice of the kind of fighting that’s been happening almost every day since Russia’s invasion in February 2022. Ukraine’s summer counteroffensive did not achieve the significant, desired progress into Russian-occupied territory, but also wasn’t without its modest Ukrainian successes. Military analysts and Ukrainian officials have been careful about labeling the conflict a “stalemate,” but there’s almost no question the war will be long—bringing to the fore questions about the durability of Western support. As winter closes in, Ukrainian offensives will continue under the threat of significant Russian aerial attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Ukrainian forces launched their counteroffensive in June against Russia’s so-called Surovikin line, a three-tiered network of trenches and booby traps extending some 900 miles and named for Russian general Sergey Surovikin. Breaching this line and recapturing territory all the way to the Sea of Azov in southeastern Ukraine was an original objective of the counteroffensive—plowing a corridor through Russian-occupied territory would sever Moscow’s supply lines to the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia has occupied since 2014.

But progress toward that goal has been scant, in part because of the significant fortifications the Russian army built in the winter and spring. “The invading Russian forces weren’t sitting on their hands” as Ukraine was preparing for the counteroffensive, Bradley Bowman, director of the center on military and political power at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told TMD. “They were laying minefields. They have the means to lay minefields much, much faster than Ukraine can work their way through them. They were digging trenches. They were building fortifications.”

The war zone, he added, evoked a significant historical callback: “You can almost think of it as World War I with drones.” (For additional context on how drones are shaping the conflict in Ukraine, be sure to read Bennett Murray’s recent piece for The Dispatch reported from the trenches in Donetsk.)

Kyiv has made perhaps its most significant gains in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast in southeastern Ukraine, according to open source geospatial intelligence mapped by the Institute for the Study of War (see an interactive map of the battlefield here). Directly south of the town of Orikhiv, Ukrainian forces have retaken less than 10 miles of territory from the Russians as they work toward the logistical hub in the village of Tokmak—still roughly 15 miles from their current position. Ukrainian forces managed to break through the first line of Russian defenses in the area, encountering ceaseless drone attacks and dense minefields in the battle for the tiny hamlet of Robotyne. “Without the mines, we would already be in Tokmak,” one Ukrainian soldier told CNN in September. Ukrainian forces are still around 50 miles from the Sea of Azov.

(Map via the Institute for Study of War and the American Enterprise Institute's Critical Threats Project)

The area around the town of Bakhmut—affectionately dubbed a “meat grinder” by the late head of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin—in eastern Ukraine is another hotspot for counteroffensive efforts. Ukrainian forces have seemingly retaken roughly five miles of terrain south of the city, as well as some more modest gains to the north of the city.

(Map via the Institute for Study of War and the American Enterprise Institute's Critical Threats Project)

Even if the land offensive hasn’t yet yielded significant Ukrainian victories, Kyiv’s forces have been remarkably successful at repelling Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, using missile and drone strikes to damage more than a dozen Russian ships since the beginning of the war, according to Ukrainian sources. In April 2022, Kyiv sank the Moskva, the Black Sea fleet’s flagship cruiser—an embarrassing blow to the Russians. More recently, the Ukrainians have used long-range missiles to damage a Kilo-class submarine and a new missile-bearing Russian warship in a shipbuilding yard in Crimea, among other assets. The coup de grâce came in mid-September, when Ukrainian forces struck the Russian fleet’s headquarters in Sevastopol, Crimea, forcing the majority of the fleet to retreat from the Ukrainian coast in early October to better-protected ports.

Ukraine’s David-and-Goliath effort—outnumbered 12 to one in the Black Sea by Russian ships at the start of the war and lacking even a single warship—allowed commercial grain ships to dock in the port of Odessa with less fear of Russian harassment, after Moscow effectively reinstated its naval blockade of Ukraine in July when it reneged on the Black Sea grain deal.

Taken together, is it apt to call the conflict a “stalemate”? It’s a fraught word, drawing to mind the senseless—and often futile—brutality of World War I trench warfare. General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, didn’t shy away from that image earlier this month, much to his boss’ chagrin. “Just like in the first world war, we have reached the level of technology that puts us into a stalemate,” he told The Economist. “There will most likely be no deep and beautiful breakthrough.”

But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pushed back on that idea. “Today time has passed and people are tired, but this is not a stalemate,” he told reporters at a press conference in early November with European Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen. A top Zelensky aide went even further, saying Zaluzhnyi’s comments “make the aggressor’s job easier.”

Though the debate may seem like semantics, specific language could matter as Ukraine fights its battle for hearts and minds in the U.S. and Europe. “The scariest thing is that part of the world got used to the war in Ukraine,” Zelensky told Time magazine earlier this month. “Exhaustion with the war rolls along like a wave. You see it in the United States, in Europe. And we see that as soon as they start to get a little tired, it becomes like a show to them: ‘I can’t watch this rerun for the 10th time.’”

Facing the Surovikin line, the Ukrainians are increasingly short on manpower and ammunition, with insufficient resupplies of the latter coming from the West. “We have given the Ukrainians just enough [artillery shells] to hold—and I would say it’s even miraculous that they’re holding and taking [territory]—but certainly not enough to win,” Iulia Joja, the director of the Middle East Institute’s Black Sea program, told TMD. Those scant supplies are a problem both of political will and Western supply. Earlier this year, President Joe Biden approved the transfer of controversial cluster munitions in part because the U.S. lacked a sufficient supply of 155mm artillery shells to meet Ukrainian needs. (Ukrainians are firing an estimated 6,000 to 8,000 155mm shells per day.) Last week, European officials confirmed that the EU will not be able to honor its pledge to provide Ukraine with 1 million of the crucial shells by March of next year.

Israel’s war in Gaza may put even more pressure on the West’s limited supply. Zelensky said last week that he’s already noticed a difference in the number of 155mm artillery shells being delivered to his war-torn country. “It’s not like the U.S. said: ‘We don’t give Ukraine any.’ No!” he told reporters. “It’s just that everyone is fighting for [stockpiles] themselves. This is life. I’m not saying that this is positive, but this is life, and we have to defend what’s ours.”

Congress is unlikely to approve additional U.S. aid to Ukraine for at least another month, even as the current pot of funding is running out. Ukrainians are preparing for a Russian bombardment akin to last winter’s attacks on civilian infrastructure, and are in need of additional air defense systems to counter those efforts. “The Russians have started once again their terror attacks against the Ukrainian energy grid and other critical infrastructure,” Dmitri Alperovitch, founder of Silverado Policy Accelerator, told TMD. “They’ve been stockpiling drones and missiles for that very thing. And now that the cold weather is upon us, they’re starting to execute that campaign to try to cause a humanitarian crisis in Ukrainian cities that could be left without power.”

“I think they need both more capabilities and more ammunition for the winter and this will be able to protect their critical infrastructure in their civilian centers to an imperfect extent because it’s impossible to cover all the territory. We wouldn’t have enough to give for that,” Joja told TMD. “But it’s better than nothing.”

Worth Your Time

Writing for the New York Times, Eli Saslow profiled Brian Mock’s tumultuous relationship with his son A.J. after Brian stormed the Capitol on January 6. “They’d spent almost three years relitigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, trying to make sense of what that day meant for their relationship, for the country and for the future of American democracy,” Saslow wrote. “Now another divisive presidential election involving Donald Trump was less than a year away, and they were still staring at the same screen and interpreting different realities, each of them coming away with more questions than answers. A.J. searched the video for clues as to how the single father who’d been an advocate for the homeless and supported A.J. when he came out as gay had become the man pressed against police barricades alongside Proud Boys and neo-Nazis. Brian studied his son’s reactions and tried to understand how the one person he trusted most—who he had put in charge of his home and his finances when he left that day for Washington—was also the person who’d turned him in to the F.B.I.”

Ridley Scott’s Napoleon is in theaters this Wednesday, and Adrian Wooldridge took the opportunity to explore one of the historical profession’s seminal debates. “What is the role of great men and women in history?” Wooldridge asked in his Bloomberg column. “Is history made by unique individuals pursuing their dreams? Or is it the product of vast impersonal forces? This is more than just an idle question. The answer we give shapes the sort of history we teach in schools and universities. It also influences our approach to civic life: The more we emphasize the role of human agency, the more we will be inclined to be active citizens.” He tracked how historians and writers like E.H. Carr and Leo Tolstoy have criticized the great man theory of history. “The historians made a substantial point—that individuals don’t make history just as they please but do so in the context of established power relations,” he wrote. “Alexander the Great could not have conquered the known world if his father had not been the most powerful king in Greece. Napoleon would not have been able to seize control of France if a popular revolution had not swept aside the old regime and plunged the country into anarchy. But structural determinism can go too far by emptying history entirely of agency and personality.”

Presented Without Comment

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: “A group of nearly two dozen people waving swastika flags and chanting antisemitic rhetoric marched on the Wisconsin state Capitol grounds Saturday afternoon, performing a salute originally used by Nazis at political rallies, often called the ‘Hitler salute.’”

Also Presented Without Comment

Former Obama Strategist David Axelrod on the Biden White House: “‘I don’t care about them thinking I’m a prick—that’s fine,’ the strategist told me. ‘I hope they don’t think the polls are wrong because they’re not.’”

Toeing the Company Line

In the newsletters: The Dispatch Politics crew checked out a DeSantis PAC’s voter turnout apparatus in Iowa, Haley explored (🔒) the push to expel Rep. George Santos from the House, Jonah lamented (🔒) the monetization of the truth on social media, Nick weighed in (🔒) on anonymous online speech, and Stirewalt wondered (🔒) if Nikki Haley can continue her momentum.

On the podcasts: Jonah ruminated on America’s very online youth, author Stacey Schiff joined Sarah (🔒) on The Dispatch Book Club to talk about her biography of Samuel Adams, and Jamie talked to Maggie Haberman of the New York Times about what a second Trump term would actually look like.

On the site over the weekend: Guy Denton reviewed a very disappointing Frasier reboot, Michael Lucchese analyzed the historical and inspirational importance of Russell Kirk’s The Conservative Mind, and Maria Powell wrote about the plight of people of faith in Gaza.

On the site today: Klon Kitchen describes how Sam Altman’s ouster at (and potential return to) OpenAI reflects the ongoing debate about speed vs. safety in developing artificial general intelligence, and Kevin Carroll argues deploying the National Guard to help with immigration is not just unwise on the merits, but because it could further politicize the military.

Let Us Know

How do you think the U.S. should prioritize weapons distribution when two allies in need of assistance are both at war?

Update, November 20, 2023: Clarified the timing of various statements about the possibility of a short-term ceasefire in Israel.

Read more at The Dispatch

The Dispatch is a new digital media company providing engaged citizens with fact-based reporting and commentary, informed by conservative principles. Sign up for free.