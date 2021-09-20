Autumnal Equinox marks beginning of fall
Sept. 22 marks the autumnal equinox, which means the beginning of fall for the Northern Hemisphere. During an equinox, days and nights are almost equal and days become shorter afterward.
Sept. 22 marks the autumnal equinox, which means the beginning of fall for the Northern Hemisphere. During an equinox, days and nights are almost equal and days become shorter afterward.
Brian Laundrie's family said they picked up the Ford Mustang from the Carlton Reserve in Florida when he didn't come home.
Instead of dancing the night away at an after-party for the 2021 Emmys, Mandy Moore celebrated ending her awards night in the best way possible: by eating pizza in her pantry.
A YouTubing family said they caught footage of Petito's van unoccupied. Zoomed in, the footage suggests the rear door closed as they approached.
Is Louis going to be big brother someday? 👀
The FBI executed a search warrant at the home in North Port, Florida, as part of the ongoing investigation into Gabby Petito's disappearance.
Mixed martial arts rising star "Suga" Sean O'Malley commented critically on transgender fighter Alana McLaughlin's victories over female fighters.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo GettyOn the day Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial began in the Senate, the campaign for embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)—reportedly under federal investigation since the summer for alleged sex crimes with an underage teen—made by far its largest ever political contribution: $100,000 to a mysterious nonprofit created to defend the then-president.While that donation may not sound out of the ordinary, it stands out for a number of reasons. For one
A masked family at a restaurant was told "this is political and I need you to take your mask off" by their waitress at the behest of a bar owner.
Charlotte Jones Anderson posted a celebratory selfie on social media featuring Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and two famous fans.
"There were puncture wounds in his head. I did the best I could." A San Francisco vet is warning dog owners to be aware of both you and your pet's surroundings after her 15-year-old maltipoo was killed after a vicious unprovoked attack by another dog while taking a walk around the city.
The "Basic Instinct" star hit the beach in a black halter-style suit.
With the actors behind Moff Gideon and Bo-Katan recently teasing the new run, it looks like Baby Yoda season is about to commence.
A bill in Congress would allow Medicare to use its bulk-purchasing power to negotiate lower drug prices. Big Pharma is not pleased Congressman Scott Peters is the House’s top recipient of pharmaceutical industry donations in the 2022 election cycle. Photograph: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images The three conservative Democratic lawmakers threatening to kill their party’s drug pricing legislation have raked in roughly $1.6m of campaign cash from donors in the pharmaceutical and health products industr
“Glad I didn’t find them, I would have called the crime scene investigation.”
Agent Charles Jones said "human remains were discovered consistent with the description" of Petito, but the FBI is waiting on forensic confirmation.
Royal fans noticed familiar themes in the images.
Drew Brees has terse response to Saints' Week 2 Panthers loss
OMG, these comments!
Thousands of Panthers fans might have seen a truck with a cryptic COVID message outside of Bank of America Stadium on Sunday. Here’s what we know about it.
The cut, the color, the bangs — so different and so gorgeous! 😍