Is AUX International Holdings (HKG:2080) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that AUX International Holdings Limited (HKG:2080) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is AUX International Holdings's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that AUX International Holdings had debt of HK$117.3m at the end of March 2019, a reduction from HK$124.6m over a year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds HK$222.2m in cash, so it actually has HK$104.8m net cash.

How Strong Is AUX International Holdings's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that AUX International Holdings had liabilities of HK$165.0m due within a year, and liabilities of HK$132.5m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of HK$222.2m and HK$70.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So its total liabilities are just about perfectly matched by its shorter-term, liquid assets.

This state of affairs indicates that AUX International Holdings's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the HK$266.2m company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, AUX International Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is AUX International Holdings's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Over 12 months, AUX International Holdings reported revenue of HK$318m, which is a gain of 18%. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

So How Risky Is AUX International Holdings?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And the fact is that over the last twelve months AUX International Holdings lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through HK$6.7m of cash and made a loss of HK$9.6m. But the saving grace is the HK$222m on the balance sheet. That kitty means the company can keep spending for growth for at least five years, at current rates. Overall, we'd say the stock is a bit risky, and we're usually very cautious until we see positive free cash flow.