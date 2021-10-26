Ava DuVernay tells Colin Kaepernick's story in 'Colin in Black & White'

Baltimore Sun

Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders, regardless of win-loss record. Here are the rankings after Week 7: The top contenders 1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1; No. 1 last week) 2. Arizona Cardinals (7-0; No. 2) 3. Buffalo Bills (4-2; No. ...