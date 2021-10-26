Ava DuVernay tells Colin Kaepernick's story in 'Colin in Black & White'
Filmmaker Ava DuVernay co-created Netflix's "Colin in Black and White" with former NFL player Colin Kaepernick. It follows Kaepernick's teen years growing up as an adopted child of White parents and puts a societal lens on the issues of race, class and identity. She joins “CBS Mornings” to discusses how the show tackles those issues.