Ava Majury: TikTok star whose father shot dead stalker has case against second alleged harasser dismissed

Ava Majury says she took herself out of activities she loved and even removed herself from school to avoid encountering the accused juvenile stalker (Good Morning America)

Teenage Tik Tok star Ava Majury, whose father was cleared after shooting dead a stalker at their family home last summer, had a separate stalking case against her juvenile classmate dismissed by a Florida judge on Monday, Fox News reported.

The 15-year-old social media star appeared in court last month to ask for an injunction for protection against stalking from a fellow classmate who, she and her family allege, had made it so the teen could not return to school amid concerns for her safety.

This isn’t the first brush the young star has had with inappropriate fans. In July 2021, 18-year-old Eric Rohan Justin, a teen who’d harassed Ms Majury for months through various social media accounts, travelled to her family home and shot a hole through her bedroom door before her father, Rob Majury, stopped the man by fatally shooting him with his own firearm.

During Monday’s court hearing, Ms Majury testified that a similar discomforting experience with another alleged stalker was taking place, but this time within the hallways of her own school.

"I was terrified. I took myself out of many things that I love. … I took myself out of soccer when we were headed to state mid-season," Ms Majury said in her Monday testimony, Fox News reported. She added that she has "nightmares about everything" and feels "scared at night".

Ms Majury’s father, a retired New Jersey police officer, filed the stalking complaint in January against her classmate, who they claimed had been following her around closely since 2021 and going out of his way to show up to her extracurriculars, such as an October girls’ soccer meet despite the fact that he wasn’t involved in said sport.

Part of what prompted this latest stalking complaint was that, as Ms Majury and her attorneys argued, the accused juvenile had been a contact of Mr Justin – the teen who blasted through the star’s bedroom door last summer – and continued to dredge up details from that terrifying ordeal with Ms Majury through various social media channels.

Story continues

The juvenile’s defence argued that what he was doing didn’t constitute stalking and that he was, they argued, sending the information about Mr Justin to Ms Majury voluntarily in what they described as a method to help her cope with the trauma she’d gone through last summer.

âThe judge presiding over the Florida case deliberated for 10 minutes before arriving at the decision to dismiss it.