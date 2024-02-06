Ava man once charged with killing brother now accused of shooting neighbors' dog

Seven years after shooting and killing his brother amid a longtime Douglas County family feud, James Lee Aborn is accused of a gun-related crime and several other felonies.

The 72-year-old Ava resident was recently arrested for allegedly harassing his neighbors, killing the couple's dog, and exposing his genitals in their direction, the latter act police said was caught on camera.

Aborn faces formal charges of felony unlawful possession of a weapon, three felony counts of first-degree harassment, and first-degree sexual misconduct.

A week after filing a complaint with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office with the belief that her neighbor Aborn shot and killed her cats, a woman reached out to authorities again after discovering that one of her and her husband's two dogs had been killed by Aborn. The animal's remains were found under the woman's porch, according to a police report, and it appeared to have recently died of a gunshot wound.

James Aborn

When deputies arrived, they noted in a police report that the trail of blood came from the direction of Aborn's home. The man told investigators, according to a police report, that he often opens a window from inside his home and shoots at a tree stump. He told police he acknowledged an injured dog walked near the stump he usually shoots, but that he didn't harm the dog.

Days later, and amid DCSO's investigation of Aborn's alleged offenses, the man's neighbor sent video of what appeared to be Aborn saying "here kitty kitty kitty" at night in an attempt to lure and shoot the animal.

Aborn's neighbors reported the man often gets drunk and shoots his gun, which became a growing concern. He was also accused of using foul, sexual language toward the female neighbor, who reached out to authorities.

When the husband previously contacted Aborn to ask why he shot their cats, Aborn reportedly said "because I don't like them." DCSO found no evidence of dead cats on the property.

In more recorded footage submitted to authorities, police say that a laughing Aborn encourages the neighbors to film him urinating toward them, saying "you probably like this big ol' (expletive) don't ya" and "idiot Californians." The neighbors don't appear to provoke Aborn, according to the police report.

After gathering enough evidence while fielding several complaints against Aborn by three neighbors who believed the man's actions would continue to escalate, DCSO arrested Aborn.

"I strongly suspect that if no enforcement action is taken, James Lee Aborn is capable of causing injury, or death to the individuals residing near his residence," a deputy wrote in his probable cause statement.

Aborn, who was also arrested for harassment in 2013, was charged with second-degree murder in the 2017 killing of his brother, John Aborn. The case went to trial, where James Lee Aborn and his son, David Aborn, who both cited self-defense, were exonerated by a jury.

Before the fatal shooting, John Aborn was arrested in 2011 after reportedly shooting and injuring David Aborn in a previous scuffle.

Ryan Collingwood covers a wide range of topics for the News-Leader with an emphasis on public safety. He can be reached by phone at 417-258-8174 and email at rcollingwood@news-leader.com. You can also follow Ryan on social media at X.com/rwcollingwood.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Ava man with criminal history accused of killing neighbor's dog