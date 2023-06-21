Ava Max says she was slapped on stage during Los Angeles performance

Singer Ava Max said she was attacked by an audience member during her performance Tuesday in Los Angeles.

“He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye,” the “Sweet but Psycho” singer said of the attack at The Fonda Theatre

Max, 29, detailed the on-stage incident on Twitter Wednesday.

“He’s never coming to a show again,” she wrote, punctuating her feelings with red angry-faced emojis. Max also thanked fans “for being spectacular tonight in LA though!!”

Fan jumps on stage and scratches @AvaMax tonight during ‘The Motto’ pic.twitter.com/r3ZLR2cEkx — matt (@intomattyou) June 21, 2023

It’s not clear how the man got on stage.

A spokesperson for Atlantic Records, Max's record label, said Wednesday there is no further comment beyond Max's tweet.

The incident comes days after singer Bebe Rexha was hit by a phone at her during a performance Sunday in New York City.

Nicolas Malvagna, 27, is accused of hurling the phone at Rexha, 33, during Sunday night at Pier 17.

He said he threw the phone at the performer because he thought “it would be funny,” according to a criminal complaint.

Malvagna was arraigned Monday in New York City on misdemeanor charges of harassment and assault. He pleaded not guilty, said his attorney, Todd Spodek.

“As a fan, Mr. Malvagna’s sole intention was to have Ms. Rexha take photos with his phone, and return it as a keepsake," Spodek said. "It was never his intention to injure Ms. Rehxa.”

Video shared on social media by a concertgoer shows the phone hitting Rexha near her eye. She covers her face and collapses to the ground as crew members rush onstage.

The criminal complaint says the incident caused Rexha “redness, swelling, bruising, and a laceration to her eye and substantial pain.”

Rexha was taken to a hospital, police said.

In a photo she posted on Instagram, she appears with a bruise on her eyelid and a cut and bandages near her eyebrow.

“Im good,” the caption says.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com