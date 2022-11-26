Ava Risk Group Limited (ASX:AVA) insider upped their holding by 84% earlier this year

Insiders were net buyers of Ava Risk Group Limited's (ASX:AVA ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Ava Risk Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Executive Chairman David Cronin bought AU$99k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.17 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$0.21), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

David Cronin purchased 856.87k shares over the year. The average price per share was AU$0.17. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Ava Risk Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Ava Risk Group insiders own 16% of the company, worth about AU$8.6m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Ava Risk Group Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Ava Risk Group shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Ava Risk Group and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Ava Risk Group.

