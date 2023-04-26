New resource available for Charlotte job seekers

Looking for work in the Queen City?

A new NC Works career center has been opened on McAlpine Park Drive in southeast Charlotte, just off Monroe Road, and Channel 9 was able to get a tour. The center originally opened during the pandemic and offered help virtually. Now, people are able to visit the center and work with a career counselor face-to-face.

Business owners can also visit NC Works centers to get help finding new employees, and it’s all free.

Charlotte Works CEO Anna London says these centers stop employees and business owners from navigating the hiring or job-seeking world alone.

“A job seeker is able to come here; a business is able to come here and receive services at no cost,” London said. “So someone looking to navigate the ecosystem doesn’t have to navigate it alone.”

The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

