All available police called to Niagara Falls High School for large fight

Sep. 30—Falls police dispatchers have called for all available law enforcement personnel in the city to respond to what is being described as a "large fight in the the Performing Arts Center" at Niagara Falls High School.

The call came out at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday, around the time when students would ordinarily be leaving the high school campus at the end of the normal school day.

A large number of city police patrol officers, along with plainclothes Criminal Investigation Division and Narcotics & Intelligence Division detectives, along with New York State Park Police officers are currently on the high school campus and attempting to restore order.

One person has reportedly been taken into police custody.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.