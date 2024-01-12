Avalanche causes road closure on Idaho 21. Snow, ice shut down other routes

An avalanche trapped motorists and closed a stretch of Idaho 21 as winter weather continued to create difficult driving conditions across the state

In a news release Thursday night, Idaho Transportation Department officials said an avalanche prompted a 12-mile closure between Grandjean and Banner Summit. That stretch of Idaho 21, about halfway between Lowman and Stanley, is nicknamed “Avalanche Alley” and frequently closes during winter storms.

An initial ITD report said two vehicles were “involved in the avalanche,” though few other details were available. About an hour later, officials said the vehicles’ occupants had been safely escorted from the canyon and were uninjured.

An even lengthier closure blocked off Idaho 21 for 24 miles due to deep, drifting snow, according to the Transportation Department’s 511 road condition map. That closure begins 8 miles north of Idaho City and continues to Lowman, where Idaho 21 meets Banks-Lowman Road.

Other roads are closed across Southern Idaho. A 50-mile stretch of U.S. 20 between Mountain Home and Fairfield remained closed Friday due to heavy, drifting snow. Other closures include a portion of U.S. 93 from Jerome to Shoshone and part of Idaho 75 from Shoshone near the junction with U.S. 20. Idaho 46 is closed from the Camas-Gooding county line to the intersection with U.S. 20.

In eastern Idaho, where forecasts are predicting blizzard conditions, multiple sections of highways are closed.

Across the state, snow, wind and cold temperatures have created potentially dangerous driving conditions. Most major routes around the state were categorized as “difficult” or “fair” on the 511 map Friday morning, with road conditions ranging from snow-covered to icy.

Current road conditions can be found online at 511.idaho.gov.