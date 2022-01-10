Avalanche in Colorado mountains kills 2 snowshoers and dog

Motley Fool

There are more than 2,500 ETFs out there, so it's fair to find the thought of picking the best one, or a very good one, daunting. When choosing an ETF, many people opt for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: SPY), which is evident from the fund's No. 1 ranking among the biggest ETFs. Consider investing those long-term dollars in the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI) instead, though.