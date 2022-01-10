Avalanche in Colorado mountains kills 2 snowshoers and dog

Two people snowshoeing in the mountains of Colorado were killed in an avalanche over the weekend. An avalanche rescue dog was used to locate the bodies.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories