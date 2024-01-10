Avalanche kills one person and injures another at Tahoe ski resort

An avalanche occurred at a ski resort in Tahoe, California, killing one person and injuring another, according to authorities.

One person was reported dead and another person was wounded after the avalanche took place at the Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort around 9.30am on Wednesday, 10 January. No others were reported missing, authorities said.

It occurred on the Palisades side “specifically above the GS gully area of KT-22,” the resort tweeted.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office wrote, “Our thoughts and prayers are with their family members at this difficult time. No further missing persons have been reported.”

The avalanche prompted the resort to close both sides of the mountain and sparked the deployment of its patrol and mountain operations team to conduct a search.

At approximately 9:30am today at Palisades Tahoe, an avalanche occurred on the Palisades side, specifically above the GS gully area of KT-22. Our Patrol and mountain operations teams are performing a search at this time. Both sides of our mountain will be closed for the day. pic.twitter.com/SpvwoUAsn9 — Palisades Tahoe (@palisadestahoe) January 10, 2024

The office said the avalanche debris field is roughly 150 ft wide, 450 ft long and 10 ft deep.

Earlier, the office wrote on Facebook that deputies are “responding to an avalanche at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort in Olympic Valley. We will have more information when it’s available.”

“They don’t believe at this point in time that anybody’s trapped,” Sgt Smith told The Associated Press but added it’s a “fluid situation” on the mountain.

A 2020 avalanche at Alpine Meadows killed one skier and seriously injured another a day after a major storm, reported the AP.

Another avalanche at Alpine Meadows in March 1982 killed seven people, including several employees of the ski resort.