    Advertisement

    Avalara: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    SEATTLE (AP) _ Avalara Inc. (AVLR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.1 million in its second quarter.

    The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 4 cents per share.

    The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

    The provider of cloud-based software services posted revenue of $116.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $110.6 million.

    For the current quarter ending in October, Avalara said it expects revenue in the range of $115 million to $117 million.

    The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $465 million to $470 million.

    Avalara shares have climbed 88% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $137.57, a climb of 78% in the last 12 months.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVLR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVLR

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.