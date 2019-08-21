Avalon Holdings (NYSEMKT:AWX) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSEMKT:AWX) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

View our latest analysis for Avalon Holdings

What Is Avalon Holdings's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2019 Avalon Holdings had debt of US$14.0m, up from US$12.1m in one year. However, it does have US$3.28m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$10.7m.

AMEX:AWX Historical Debt, August 21st 2019 More

How Healthy Is Avalon Holdings's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Avalon Holdings had liabilities of US$20.7m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$15.2m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$3.28m as well as receivables valued at US$13.4m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$19.2m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the US$8.68m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt After all, Avalon Holdings would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

While Avalon Holdings's debt to EBITDA ratio (3.1) suggests that it uses some debt, its interest cover is very weak, at 1.1, suggesting high leverage. It seems that the business incurs large depreciation and amortisation charges, so maybe its debt load is heavier than it would first appear, since EBITDA is arguably a generous measure of earnings. So shareholders should probably be aware that interest expenses appear to have really impacted the business lately. The silver lining is that Avalon Holdings grew its EBIT by 141% last year, which nourishing like the idealism of youth. If it can keep walking that path it will be in a position to shed its debt with relative ease. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Avalon Holdings's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.